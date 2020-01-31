Lexington man pleads not guilty to six felony counts, is accused of shooting a man during a robbery

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man, who is accused of attempting to rob a home for marijuana, and shooting a person in the process, has pleaded not guilty to six felony counts.
Derrick Davis, 31, appeared in Dawson County District Court for arraignment before Judge James Doyle on Monday, Jan. 27.
Davis has been charged with six felonies, including first degree assault, a Class 2 felony; robbery, Class 2 felony; use of a firearm to commit a felony, Class 1C felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Class 1D felony; conspiracy to commit a Class 2 felony; Class 2 felony; and being a habitual criminal, a felony.
Davis pleaded not guilty to all six charges and a trial date was set for March 10, 2020, with a pre-trial conference on Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m.
Davis’ bail was not changed and remains at 10 percent of two million.
Davis and another individual, Ahmed Mohamed, 26, are accused of an attempted robbery on Nov. 7.
According to court documents, Davis and Mohamed allegedly attempted to rob the residence at 403 N. Adams St. occupied by Rodney Ochoa and his brother Marco Ochoa and two unnamed females.
Davis was armed with a handgun, Mohamed with a BB gun and were allegedly robbing the residence for marijuana, according to court documents.
The two men entered the residence through the front door. Mohamed forced Marco Ochoa to the back of the house, while Davis held Rodney and the two females at gunpoint in the living room, according to court documents for Mohamed.
During the robbery a fight broke out between Marco Ochoa and Mohamed after Ochoa discovered Mohamed was holding a BB gun and called out to Rodney Ochoa that the gun wasn’t real, according to court documents.
Rodney Ochoa attempted to take the gun from Davis, but Davis shot him, according to court documents.
Marco Ochoa later told Lexington police officers he heard the gunshot and then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed both Davis and Mohamed, according to court documents.
Davis and Mohamed then fled the residence, taking an IPhone from one of the women in the home.
16 minutes after the emergency call for Rodney Ochoa’s gunshot wound, there was a second medical call from 1901 Plum Creek Parkway, referencing Davis and Mohamed, who both had stab wounds.
Both men were transported to LRHC for treatment.
Davis remains lodged in the Dawson County Jail.
