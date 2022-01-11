Lexington man pleads no contest to possession of child pornography

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man accused of possession of child pornography pleaded no contest to the charge on Friday, Jan. 7.
Juan Martin-Tomas, 22, had been charged with possession of child pornography, a Class 2A felony, and visual depiction of sexual conduct, a Class 1D felony.
Martin-Tomas appeared in Dawson County District Court for a pre-trial hearing before Judge James Doyle on Friday. Martin-Tomas pleaded no contest to possession of child pornography; the second charge was dropped by the court.
A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.
A sentencing hearing has been set for Monday, Feb. 28 at 8:30 a.m.
According to the probable-cause affidavit, on Dec. 8, 2020, the Omaha Police Department began an investigation into the exploitation of a child. A 13-year-old girl had reported she was contacted on the Snapchat app by an unknown male with the username “minutemen308.”
The male had requested she send him sexually explicit videos or photos and threatened to “expose” her if she did not comply, according to the affidavit.
The 13-year-old admitted to the Omaha police that she had created the video, but stated she only sent it to another juvenile in the Omaha school system, according to the affidavit.
Through their investigation, Omaha police determined the unknown male was using an IP address assigned to a Washington Street address in Lexington and forwarded this information to the Lexington Police Department.
One detail in the photos was a red and white striped blanket in the background, according to the affidavit.
Lexington Police officers obtained a search warrant for the address and made contact with Martin-Tomas. They also seized several cellphones, a laptop and a red and white striped blanket from Martin-Tomas’ bedroom.
During an interview with officers, Martin-Tomas admitted to using the “minutemen308” account and allegedly knowing the age of the 13-year-old, according to the affidavit.
He had allegedly told the 13-year-old female he was the same age, in order to get her to participate.
Martin-Tomas was then booked into the Dawson County Jail.