Lexington man pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of 15-year-old

LEXINGTON — An 18-year-old Lexington man charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Lexington resident pleaded not guilty in District Court.
Ramon Gonzalez Romero has been charged with first degree murder, Class 1A felony and use of a weapon to commit a felony, Class 1C felony.
The charge for a Class 1A felony is life imprisonment, for a Class 1C felony, a maximum of 50 years and a mandatory minimum of five years.
Romero appeared for arraignment in Dawson County District Court before Judge James Doyle on Monday, April 5. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
A pre-trial conference has been set for June, 18 at 11:30 a.m. and a jury trial was set for July 13 at 9 a.m.
Judge Doyle denied Romero’s request to set a bail amount and he continues to be held at the Dawson County Jail without bail.
According to the Lexington Police Department, on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 7:25 a.m., the Lexington Police Department received a call that there was an individual with a possible gunshot wound at Lexington Regional Health Center, a 15-year-old Lexington resident.
Officers spoke with two individuals, who reported a physical altercation had taken place near Airport Road
and 20th St.
Allegedly, Romero had exited a white SUV and fired three rounds from a 12 gauge shotgun at a 15-year-old, according to the affidavit for arrest.
The 15-year-old was transported to LRHC by friends, but was pronounced deceased.
Officers interviewed one of the three occupants of the SUV who had been riding with Romero before the altercation took place.
One of the occupants of the SUV reported they had been driving around when they started being followed by a black Chevy pickup, whose occupants were the 15-year-old and the two individuals officers had spoken to earlier.
The vehicles stopped around 20th St. and Airport Road, and one of the SUV occupants reported, at the beginning of the altercation, the 15-year-old possessed a black handgun, according to the affidavit.
After Romero had allegedly fired the shots, occupants of the SUV asked him, “did you really just shoot him,” to which Gonzalez Romero allegedly replied, “Yeah I did,” according to the affidavit.
Officers determined Gonzalez Romero had graduated from Lexington High School in 2020 and was currently serving in the Nebraska Army National Guard, according to the affidavit.
Major Scott Ingalsbe, of the Nebraska National Guard, said Gonzalez Romero was in the process of joining the Guard, but had not yet attended basic training or had been assigned to a unit.