Lexington man convicted of possession of child pornography must register as sex offender

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man charged with possession of child pornography must register as a sex offender for 25 years, in addition to jail time.

Juan Martin-Tomas, now 23, pleaded no contest to possession of child pornography in January. A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

A sentencing hearing was held on April 11.

District Court Judge James Doyle sentenced Martin-Tomas to 48 months of probation, including serving 30 days in jail at the beginning of the start of probation. A further 55 days in jail at the end of probation may be waived by the court. Martin-Tomas was given credit for one day in jail.

Martin-Tomas must also register as a sex offender for 25 years.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, on Dec. 8, 2020, the Omaha Police Department began an investigation into the exploitation of a child. A 13-year-old girl had reported she was contacted on the Snapchat app by an unknown male with the username “minutemen308.”

The male had requested she send him sexually explicit videos or photos and threatened to “expose” her if she did not comply, according to the affidavit.

The 13-year-old admitted to the Omaha police that she had created the video, but stated she only sent it to another juvenile in the Omaha school system, according to the affidavit.

Through their investigation, Omaha police determined the unknown male was using an IP address assigned to a Washington Street address in Lexington and forwarded this information to the Lexington Police Department.

One detail in the photos was a red and white striped blanket in the background, according to the affidavit.

Lexington Police officers obtained a search warrant for the address and made contact with Martin-Tomas. They also seized several cellphones, a laptop and a red and white striped blanket from Martin-Tomas’ bedroom.

During an interview with officers, Martin-Tomas admitted to using the “minutemen308” account and knowing the age of the 13-year-old, according to the affidavit.

He had told the 13-year-old female he was the same age, in order to get her to participate.