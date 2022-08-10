Lexington man charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest sentenced to jail, probation

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man has been sentenced to jail time and probation for terroristic threats and resisting arrest.

Harold Beam, 50, had been charged with terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony; operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, Class 1 misdemeanor; resisting arrest, Class 1 misdemeanor; and two counts of assaulting an officer with bodily fluids, Class 1 misdemeanor.

Beam pleaded guilty to the terroristic threat and resisting arrest charges in Dawson County District Court before Judge James Doyle on May 27. All other misdemeanor charges were dismissed by the court.

At sentencing on Wednesday Aug. 3, Judge Doyle sentenced Beam to 180 days in jail for the resisting arrest charge, with credit for 15 days served. For the terroristic threat charge, Beam was sentenced to 36 months of intensive supervised probation.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, Lexington police officers were dispatched to Madison Street in reference to Harold Beam allegedly knocking on the door of a residence.

Beam had previously trespassed on the property and the tenant also has a protection order against Beam, barring him from the property.

Beam was charged with four misdemeanor charges from an incident on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 when he allegedly forced his way into the residence, assaulted two subjects and caused property damage, all while three juveniles were present.

While en route to the residence, the officers saw Beam in his vehicle southbound on Jackson Street and pulled him over at the south Casey’s store. When officers exited the vehicle, Beam allegedly backed his vehicle toward the police cruiser and opened his door, yelling at the officers.

Beam then allegedly sped away and pulled into the Minuteman Motel. He then exited his vehicle, wielding a 4-foot metal bar like a baseball bat, according to court documents.

The officers attempted to use a Taser at least four times to stun Beam, but he ripped the probes out.

The officers then had to physically restrain Beam, who punched one officer and spat at two others. One officer suffered an injury to their left hand and knee during the encounter.