Lexington man charged with terroristic threats, fleeing arrest, assaulting officers

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man has been charged with one felony and four misdemeanors after police say he attempted to avoid arrest and assaulted officers.

Harold Beam, 50, has been charged with terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony; operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, Class 1 misdemeanor; resisting arrest, Class 1 misdemeanor; and two counts of assaulting an officer with bodily fluids, Class 1 misdemeanor.

Judge Jeffrey Wightman set arraignment for Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. in Dawson County Court.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, Lexington police officers were dispatched to Madison Street in reference to Harold Beam allegedly knocking on the door of a residence.

Beam had previously trespassed on the property and the tenant also has a protection order against Beam, barring him from the property.

Beam is facing four other misdemeanor charges from an incident on Wednesday, Dec. 15, when he allegedly forced his way into the residence, assaulted two subjects and caused property damage, all while three juveniles were present.