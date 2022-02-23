Lexington man charged with terroristic threats, fleeing arrest, assaulting officers waives hearing, case headed to district court

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man who has been charged with one felony and four misdemeanors after police say he attempted to avoid arrest and assaulted officers, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case will head to district court.

Harold Beam, 50, has been charged with terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony; operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, Class 1 misdemeanor; resisting arrest, Class 1 misdemeanor; and two counts of assaulting an officer with bodily fluids, Class 1 misdemeanor.

Beam appeared in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman on Jan. 27 and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

The case was bound over to the Dawson County District Court, where an arraignment has been set for Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

Beam filed bail in the amount of 10 percent of $25,000 on Jan. 31.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, Lexington police officers were dispatched to Madison Street in reference to Harold Beam allegedly knocking on the door of a residence.

Beam had previously trespassed on the property and the tenant also has a protection order against Beam, barring him from the property.

Beam is facing four other misdemeanor charges from an incident on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 when he allegedly forced his way into the residence, assaulted two subjects and caused property damage, all while three juveniles were present.

While en route to the residence, the officers saw Beam in his vehicle southbound on Jackson Street and pulled him over at the south Casey’s store. When officers exited the vehicle, Beam allegedly backed his vehicle toward the police cruiser and opened his door, yelling at the officers.

Beam then allegedly sped away and pulled into the Minuteman Motel. He then exited his vehicle, wielding a 4-foot metal bar like a baseball bat, according to court documents.

The officers attempted to use a Taser at least four times to stun, but he ripped the probes out.

The officers then had to physically restrain Beam, who punched one officer and spat at two others. One officer suffered an injury to their left hand and knee during the encounter.

Beam was handcuffed and transported to the Dawson County Jail.