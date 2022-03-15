Lexington man charged with first-degree assault after shooting mother, claimed to “hear voices in his head”

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man said he heard “voices in his head” before he shot his mother twice on Monday, March 7, officials say.

Tyson Garcia, 21, has been charged with first-degree assault, a Class 2 felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony.

Garcia was arraigned in Dawson County Court on Tuesday, March 8, before Judge Jeffrey Wightman. His bail was set at 10 percent of $500,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday, March 17, at 2:15 p.m.

According to court documents, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Road 434 on March 7. Garcia told the dispatcher he allegedly shot his mother after “hearing voices in his head.”

Garcia was waiting on the front porch when law enforcement arrived and he was detained. The deputy entered the residence and saw a blood trail near the entrance. The mother was located and she said she had been doing her taxes when Garcia shot her twice.

She was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center. Her condition was not available

Garcia was booked into the Dawson County Jail.