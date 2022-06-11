Lexington man accused of terroristic threats, assaulting officers, pleads guilty to amended charges

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man who has been charged with one felony and four misdemeanors after police say he attempted to avoid arrest and assaulted officers pleaded guilty to amended charges.

Harold Beam, 50, had been charged with terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony; operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, Class 1 misdemeanor; resisting arrest, Class 1 misdemeanor; and two counts of assaulting an officer with bodily fluids, Class 1 misdemeanor.

Beam pleaded guilty to the terroristic threat charge in Dawson County District Court before Judge James Doyle on May 27. All the misdemeanor charges were dismissed by the court.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Aug. 31 at 8:30 a.m.

Beam filed bail, $2,250, on Feb. 3.