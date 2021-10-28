Lexington man accused of first degree murder has trial moved to next year

The 15-year-old was transported to LRHC by friends, but was pronounced deceased.

Officers interviewed one of the three occupants of the SUV who had been riding with Romero before the altercation took place.

One of the occupants of the SUV reported they had been driving around when they started being followed by a black Chevy pickup, whose occupants were the 15-year-old and the two individuals officers had spoken to earlier.

The vehicles stopped around 20th St. and Airport Road, and one of the SUV occupants reported, at the beginning of the altercation, the 15-year-old possessed a black handgun, according to the affidavit.

After Romero had allegedly fired the shots, occupants of the SUV asked him, “did you really just shoot him,” to which Gonzalez Romero allegedly replied, “Yeah I did,” according to the affidavit.

Officers determined Gonzalez Romero had graduated from Lexington High School in 2020 and was joining Nebraska Army National Guard, according to the affidavit.

Major Scott Ingalsbe, of the Nebraska National Guard, said Gonzalez Romero was in the process of joining the Guard, but had not yet attended basic training or been assigned to a unit.

The Lexington Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Romero, who later turned himself in to law enforcement custody. He was later booked into the Dawson County Jail.