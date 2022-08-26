Lexington Maids take tough loss against the Liberty Storm

LEXINGTON- A beautiful Tuesday evening brought Holdrege-Adams Central’s Liberty Storm to Lexington for a night of softball.

The Minutemaids were looking to swing in a win coming off of a close loss against the Liberty Storm over the weekend.

The Maids took to the field first with Monica Campos starting on the pitching mound. Maids’ catcher Jordyn Jeffries threw down the pitch to second base leaving home plate open for HAC’s Abbey Fish to steal for the first score of the night. In the top of the first inning, the Liberty Storm had two runners on base with Brooklyn Nelson up to bat. Campos pitched and the ball was caught by Jeffries. Jeffries fired the ball back to Campos who then tossed the ball to Paetyn Harvey on third base to tag out Liberty Storm’s Alivia Gerloff, giving the Maids their second out. Campos strikes out HAC’s Nelson to send Lexington to the dugout to close out the top of the first inning.

Lexington’s defense didn’t start off the third inning as well as they ended in the second inning. The Maid’s allowed the Liberty Storm to score three runs in. With two strikes down, Campos’ arm was hot as she struck out Liberty Storm player Kaitlyn Mousel. HAC was up 4 to 1 as the top of the third inning came to an end. Jeffries hit a single base run sending in a Lexington player across home plate bringing the score to 2 to 4. HAC’s first base player caught a pop fly ball from Maid’s Amaya Stewart to secure the final out at the bottom of the third inning.

During the second play of the fourth inning, Lexington’s Jeffries’ acted quick on a bunt ball, sending it straight to first base for the out against Liberty Storm’s Jerzie Kapustka. Maid’s pitcher Campos was in a tough spot with a runner on second base and another on third with only one strike out. At bat was HAC’s Abbey Fish, Campos fired a ball into the perfect zone for Fish to take a hard swing sending the ball over the fence. The Liberty Storm homerun from Fish put up three scores on the board against Lexington advancing them to 7 to 2. Unfortunately for the Minutemaids, their defense took a downward spiral. Coach Jeffries stated, “In practice we need to work on our pitch location. We will also work defense communication as well as bunt defense.”

A change in the lineup for Lexington brought Amaya Stewart in to pitch. The Liberty Storm’s batting line up dominated at the plate with the first four batters slamming the ball into the outfield and scoring five runs. Lexington’s catcher Jordyn Jeffries had three stand out plays in the top of the fourth. As HAC’s Fish was up to bat and Isabel Raburn on first, Jeffries launched the ball to second base to tag out Liberty’s Raburn as she tried to steal the base. With two outs now and Liberty’s Fish still at bat, Jeffries quick action to land the pop ball behind home plate sends both teams in. Although the Minutemaids defense took a hard hit in the fouth inning, Coach Jeffries said, “Jordyn Jeffries made all three outs in the fourth inning. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a catcher get all putouts in an inning.”

The Maids’ came back to score four more runs but it just wasn’t enough to catch up to Liberty Storm’s high scoring game. Lexington took a tough loss against Holdrege-Adams Central with the final score being 18 to 6.

Lexington battled through another tough loss Thursday night facing top ranked team Northwest with the final score being 13 to zero.