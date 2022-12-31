Lexington Maids fall to Scottsbluff during Holiday tournament

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids held round one of their Holiday tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29. The wintery conditions didn’t stop Bennington, Hastings and Scottsbluff from showing up to compete.

The first game was held at 1:30 p.m. as the Bennington lady Badgers knocked off the Hastings lady Tigers 52-23.

Lexington then took on the Scottsbluff lady Bearcats.

The Minutemaids fell behind in the first quarter six to 27. The lady Bearcats were fast on offense with the help of senior Payton Burda putting up three huge three-pointers. Lady Bearcat Head Coach David Bollish said, “I think our kids did a really nice job of coming out early in our pressure and managing that really well. We were able to get a lead and managing that the rest of the game.”

Lexington Head Coach Robb Koerting stated, “We expected lots of pressure from Scottsbluff as they are a pretty athletic team. We figured they would come out and try to get us to turn it over early, which they kind of did.”

In the second quarter, the Maids picked up the pace on offense and were able to hold the lady Bearcats to nine points.

After the halftime break, the Maids picked up their defense. “I think our defensive effort when we went to zone there was amazing. We couldn’t really match up with them well so the switch to zone was a good idea,” Koerting said. Even with the effort from the Maids, Scottsbluff pushed on to a 30 point lead during the third quarter.

The lady Bearcats put in some of their bench players during the second half. “We incorporated our younger kids. I thought that was a great opportunity for our youth to get some experience with our older kids. We have a really strong class of seniors so we were able to mix and match there and get our future some experience,” commented Bollish.

During the fourth quarter, the Maids had subbed in bench players and one in particular gave the fans a shock. Freshman Ilhan Moulid came on to the court ready to make huge plays. Moulid had four points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth with one three-pointer. “Ilhan had a great night tonight with just being a bench player and a role player. For her to get out there and have an impact like she did was pretty good to see,” Koerting remarked.

The lady Bearcats kept their significant lead over the Maids and took the win 62-35.

Scoring for the lady Bearcats was Burda with 22, Noemi Gurrola with 14, Paige Horn with 10 and Lauren Philbrick with nine.

Lexington was led by Moulid with 11 points. Marissa Garcia had eight, Abby Allen had six and Miriam Tercero had six.

Scottsbluff moved on to the championship game against the Bennington lady Badgers on Friday, Dec. 30. Bollish stated, “We’re really excited about this game. They are really young and athletic. They play full court with lots of pressure. It will be a great opportunity for us to get up to that speed and get back to who we are.”

Lexington Minutemaids faced off against the Hastings lady Tigers for third place on Friday, Dec. 30.