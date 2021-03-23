Lexington Lions Club sees increased turnout for their 2021 pancake feed

LEXINGTON — In early March 2020, the Lexington Lions Club was all set to host their annual pancake feed fundraiser, only for a global pandemic to postpone the event, but in March 2021, the club saw an increased turnout to the event.

March 2020 and March 2021 look drastically different to one another, while the virus is still present and the pandemic continues the vaccination rollout and lowered case numbers are reasons for hope.

The Lexington Lions Club was able to host their annual pancake feed on time and uninterrupted this year. In 2020 the club had to postpone the event back to October, Lions Club member Steve Latter said the turnout for the event was 220 people.

This year, the turnout saw twice as many, with 507 people attending the event, held at the 4-H Café at the Dawson County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 20, Latter said.

“We had a really good turnout, it was better than expected,” said Latter.

People were also generous in their purchasing of raffle tickets for various prizes like gift certificates, ground beef, books, collectables and a “Night at the Movies” box.