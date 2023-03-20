LEXINGTON — Over 600 people had their fill of pancakes and sausage at the annual Lexington Lions Club pancake feed on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The Lexington Lions Club traditionally holds the event in March; last year around 660 people attended the event.

“The Lexington pancake feed is unique. We serve the best, the lightest and the best tasting pancakes around. We want to keep it that way,” the Lexington Lions Club stated.

This year, 666 people attended the event at the 4-H Café at the Dawson County Fairgrounds, Lions Club member Steve Latter said. He said they usually serve around 600 to 700 people.

Feeding that many people takes a large quantity of material, Latter said 180 pounds of pancake batter was made, 48 bottles of syrup used, 2,000 sausage patties, 10 gallons of milk, 25 gallons of Hi-C orange drink mix and “a lot” of coffee and butter.

Latter quipped when all made together they had enough batter to fill a bathtub.

During the event, Ed and Cheri Derrick were both presented the Hascall-Biggs Lion Legacy Award for their years of service with the organization.

There was also a raffle held during the event, Latter said they had multiple items that people bought several tickets for a chance to win.

Latter said the pancake feed is one of the club’s primary fundraisers and the proceeds go toward the Lion’s Club activities, with a focus on helping people with vision, hearing and diabetes testing.

The Lions Club also operates a mobile screening unit that goes to the schools and test students hearing and vision. Latter said the club also helps when people have issues affording their glasses or hearing aids.

The next major fundraiser for the Lions Club, their peach and pear sale, will take place over the summer.

Latter said the Lions Club thanks all of the businesses that purchased tickets and distributed them, he said without their participation, there could not be a pancake feed event.

Lions Club International

The International Association of Lions Clubs, more commonly known as Lions Clubs International, is an international service organization established in 1917 in Chicago, Ill.

As of January 2020, it had over 46,000 local clubs and more than 1.4 million members in more than 200 countries and geographic areas around the world.