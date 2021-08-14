Lexington Lions Club makes donation to family of five month old boy with rare eye cancer

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Lions Club has made a donation to the family of five month old Lexington child, diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer.

Lexington Lions Club president, Doug Heineman, presented a $500 check to Camilo Placencia Velasquez's mother, Esmeralda, at their Officer meeting on Monday night. The local club's donation will be matched by the Multiple District 38-L, then that total will be matched by the Nebraska Lions Foundation, for a total of $2,000, according to Lexington Lions Club member Sheri Giesbrecht.

Assisting the Velasquez family falls directly in line with Lions Club International's Global Causes, Vision and Childhood Cancer, as six-month-old Camilo battles retinoblastoma and requires treatment for three tumors in his eye. The Environment, Hunger and Diabetes round out the remaining LCI Global Causes and the Lions Club is willing to assist in any of these areas, Giesbrecht said.

Camilo was recently diagnosed with retinoblastoma on July 9 2021, it is a rare form of cancer that rapidly develops from the immature cells of the retina, the light-detecting tissue of the eye.