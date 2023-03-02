FREMONT — The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen traveled to Midland University in Fremont to compete in the Nebraska High School State Powerlifting Meet on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26.

The schools competing in the meet were Papillion LaVista South, Papillion LaVista, Lexington, Yutan, Brownell Talbott, Kearney, Columbus, Crete, Omaha South, Omaha North, Omaha Central, Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Grand Island, Gretna, Adams Central and Omaha Gross Catholic.

Taking the Runner-up title was the Minutemaids. The Minutemen were crowned State Champions.

Setting a state record in the 114lb weight class was Anthony Taracena with a Deadlift record of 391.3lbs.

BOYS RESULTS

114lbs – Taracena was the State Champion, State Runner-up was Marvin Garcia, Emanuel Zuniga placed third and Rigo Arias took home fourth.

123lbs – Reyes Rivas took home the State Champion title.

148lbs – Alex Mateo took home the Champion medal and Wyatt Hosick took home the Runner-Up spot.

165lbs – Ezequiel Ruiz was the State Champion and Jose Miguel took home fourth.

242lbs – Jesus Ramirez placed fourth and Adrian Lopez-Perez took home fifth.

HWT – Miguel Castellanos was the State Champion and Juan Laguna took home fourth.

GIRLS RESULTS

Sindy Morales was the State Runner-Up.

Taking home fourth place was Emmely Munoz.

Eva Sorto brought home fourth and Nineht Arevalo placed fifth.

Bringing home the State Runner-up title was Litzy Morales.

Katherine Martinez placed fourth.

Yasmin Monroy brought home the State Runner-Up title and McKenzie Furgison placed fifth.

Jasmin Martinez was the State Champion and Halima Daud took home fifth.

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL THE LEXINGTON POWERLIFTERS AT STATE!