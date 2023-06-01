LEXINGTON — School is out for the summer and children will be out and about enjoying their time off biking, swimming, etc. Several area businesses and organizations came together to make sure they do so in safely.

The Lexington Public Library hosted their second annual Summer Safety Workshop and Bike Rodeo on Thursday, June 1. The focus was on riding a bicycle safely but there were other presentations about safety around pools, electricity and head injuries.

There were around 40 children who took part in the event; many were joined by their parents.

The event started off with a showing of the video created by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that offered instructions about safe bicycling with the often repeated line, “bike safe, bike smart.”

One of the most important lessons from the video was that children should wear a helmet every single time they get on a bike.

According to St. Lukes, “One of the biggest risks from bicycle incidents is permanent brain injury. Wearing a helmet the right way greatly lessens your child’s chances of having a brain injury. Be sure to do the following:”

Start your child wearing a helmet at an early age. Introduce the helmet when your child starts riding a tricycle.

Make sure the helmet is appropriate for the size and/or age of your child, and fits well. It should be level on top of the head, about two finger-widths above the eyebrows. It should not rock back and forth or side to side. The strap should be buckled and snug under the chin. For more information on helmet fit, visit www.nhtsa.gov and search for “bicycle helmet fit.”

If you can, take the child to the store to try on the helmet before you buy it. This helps you find one that fits well. It's also helpful because a child who chooses his or her own helmet may be more likely to wear it. If you can’t bring your child to the store, measure his or her head before going to the store.

Make sure there is a CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) sticker on the helmet. This means the helmet meets the CPSC standard for safety.

If they should fall off of a bike, Lexington Regional Health Center Athletic Trainer Colt Graf told the children to always tell their parents about it.

He then spoke to the parents about recognizing the signs of a concussion.

“A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury (TBI) that is caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head that caused the head and brain to move quickly back and forth. This fast motion can cause the brain to bounce around or twist in the skull, creating chemical changes in the brain and sometimes stretching or damaging the brain cells,” according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

While a bike helmet can help lower the chances of a concussion, there is no such thing as a “concussion proof,” helmet.

Graf said parents know their children’s normal behavior and should watch for signs, such as, appearing dazed or stunned, being confused about events, answers questions slowly, repeats questions, can’t recall events before or after the fall or shows personality changes.

Symptoms a child might report include having a headache, nausea or vomiting, balance issues, dizziness, blurry or double vision, sensitivity to light or noise, feeling sluggish or groggy and difficulty concentrating or remembering.

Graf said if they suspect their child has a concussion, they should take them to a doctor.

If a child has fallen off a bike and hit their head while wearing a helmet, Graf said the integrity of the helmet could be compromised and it should be replaced.

The NHTSA video also stated that it was important for children to remember the rules of the road when they are biking. Without any indicators, those biking have to use their arms to signal their intentions, so nearby drivers know what they are going to do.

Hand signals include:

Left turn: Left arm extended straight out

Right turn: Left arm bent up at the elbow, or right arm extended straight out

Those biking also need to obey the traffic laws, such as riding in the direction of travel, obeying all street signs, traffic lights and crossing signals and beware of cars coming out of driveways, parking spaces and parking lots.

A bike rider should also always assume that a driver cannot see them unless they and the driver make eye contact or acknowledge each other.

Another video was shown about pool safety, which noted one adult should always be designated as the one to keep a close eye on kids in the pool and to not be distracted by their smart phone or a book.

It also encouraged homes with pools to install a barrier around it so kids could not easily access it without adult aid. If a pool is covered, children should be told to not go near it and if they are missing, parents should check the pool first.

There were also representatives from the Dawson Public Power District at the event who told the children about electrical safety.

There are ways to keep curious kids safe from the temptation to stick foreign objects into outlets or plugs.

Unused wall outlets should be secured. Plastic inserts can be used but they can be pulled off and stuck in the mouth. Consider using safety outlets that prevent foreign objects from being inserted. You can also block outlets with the creative arrangement of furniture.

They also got a chance to try on specialized lineman’s gloves and to try to pick up common objects with them to get a feel of how they differ from household gloves.

The children were then fitted for their very own bike helmets by Lexington Regional Heath Center staff and they got a chance to ride around on an obstacle course laid out on Washington St. outside of the library.

Lexington Police Department Officers Joel Kinney and Matt Roberts helped the kids to navigate the course.