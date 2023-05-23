LEXINGTON — The Lexington Pinnacle Bank 18U senior legion baseball team kicked off the home opener against Ogallala on Monday, May 22.

Lexington’s Daven Naylor scored the first run after Jase Carpenter hit a triple into center field in the first inning.

In the third inning, Daven Naylor threw three strikeouts to keep Ogallala from scoring. Lexington scored two runs in the inning to take a three to zero lead.

Ogallala finally got on the board in the top of the fourth after a pop fly to center field. Lexington’s Conlan Kjar scored in the bottom of the fourth to set the score at four to one.

The final three innings were scoreless for both teams as Lexington won four to one.

Bringing in runs for the Pinnacle Bank seniors were Daven Naylor, Carpenter, Jacksen Konrad and Kjar.

On the mound, Daven Naylor had 17 strikeouts, two walks, one run and two hits allowed. Levi Converse had two strikeouts and two walks.

Daven Naylor, Carpenter, Konrad, and Greysen Strauss each had one RBI.

Lexington hosted McCook on Tuesday, May 23.