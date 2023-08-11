LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaid softball team kicked off their season opener jamboree against the Ord Chanticleers on Thursday, Aug. 10 in Lexington at the Optimist Complex.

Ord took a huge lead in the top of the first inning with seven runs scored.

Lexington struggled at the plate in their first at bat as two Maids reached base on walks.

In the second inning, Lexington regrouped on the mound and put the pressure on the Chanticleers. Ord scored one run in the top of the inning. Maid Sophia Burn put one run on the board in the bottom of the inning off a bunt hit from Mady Wolfe.

The third inning was a huge scoring opportunity for Ord as they ran in eight scores. Lexington’s Ashley Fago came out to pitch halfway through the inning in relief for Kianna Clouse. Minutemaid Marissa Oestreich scored on an error by Ord’s catcher.

Lexington couldn’t put a stop to the heavy hands of the Chanticleers in the top of the fourth inning as Ord ran in four runs. In the bottom of the inning, Ord went three up and three down to shutout the Maids.

The Minutemaids lost two to 20.

Up to bat for Lexington was Wolfe with two at bats, one hit, one RBI and one walk. Paetyn Harvey had one at bat and one walk. Oestreich had one run scored and two walks. Clouse had two at bats and one hit. Burns had one at bat, one run scored and one walk. Delilah Solis had one at bat and one walk. Fago had one at bat and one hit.

Pitching for the Maids was Clouse with two strikeouts, seven walks, 13 runs allowed and 11 hits allowed. Fago had six walks, six runs allowed and four hits allowed.

Lexington hits the road to Aurora on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m.