LEXINGTON — On Monday, May 22, the Lexington Heartland Chevrolet 17U baseball team hit the field against Ogallala in the juniors game.

Ogallala scored one run in the first inning. The second inning on both sides was quiet with no scoring.

Lexington came out on fire in the third inning after scoring six runs.

In the fifth inning, Ogallala put two runs in to set the score at three to six.

The final run was scored by Ogallala in the top of the seventh inning.

Lexington won six to four.

Daylon Naylor walked three, had four strikeouts, had three earned runs allowed and four hits allowed.

Scoring for Lexington was Mitch McFadden, Croix Leibert, Chayden Hoffmaster, Greysen McFarland Jonah Brian and Dominek Villalon.

The Heartland Chevrolet juniors played Tuesday, May 23 at home against McCook.