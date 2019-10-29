LEXINGTON — Erica Brockmoller, Lexington High School’s journalism teacher, recently received the 2019 Nebraska High School Press Association Distinguished Advisor Award for her work in the school’s journalism department.
Brockmoller was nominated by two other press association members from across the state for the award.
"It’s a huge honor," Brockmoller said on Monday, "my peers see and recognize the work I have done."
Lexington journalism classes have won several state medals and recently the 2017-2018 LHS yearbook placed ninth out of 10 in yearbooks with 232 pages or fewer category in the National Scholastic Press Association best of show competition at the Journalism Educators Association.
When asked what was key to making the journalism classes in Lexington successful, Brockmoller said, "Giving students the opportunity, they have such great ideas."
Brockmoller said once the students understand the audience they are trying to reach through their projects, they can become successful.
All her students should know how to tell a story, Brockmoller said, if they take any skills from her class and can apply them, not just in journalism, but in their lives as well, that makes her proud.
She has been teaching journalism at LHS for 10 years now, Brockmoller said when she first started, the students were simply recording games with a tri-caster and the yearbook class was made up of solely seniors.
Today classes like intro to journalism and photography have been added. "I hope the students understand journalism is a great career option, we all should know how to tell a story."
Brockmoller credited the administration, teachers and community for the success the journalism program has seen. "The students always push us to be better," she said and adding "the teachers are very flexible," in accommodating the journalism classes needs.
She said not all school districts are so supportive of journalism but she credits Lexington has having, "a great district and a great community."
"The community is very supportive of giving the students options to help them do their best," she said.
