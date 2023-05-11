LEXINGTON — On Tuesday, May 9, the Lexington Minutemaids hosted a tennis triangular against Adams Central and Gothenburg.

Up first, the Minutemaids faced off against Adams Central.

Lexington lost one to three.

Ella Young lost eight to nine in a tie breaker against Adams Central’s Emmery Huyser in number one singles.

Molly Dowling lost six to eight in the number two singles against Adams Central’s Marie Von der Straten.

In the number one doubles, Lexington’s Jarline Martinez and Ashley Chiguil lost four to eight against Adams Central’s Ixchel Lom and Gracie Weichman.

Maid Brooklyn Lul and Kayleigh Cetak won eight to five over Adam Central’s Charlee Mucklow and Irelyn Samuelson in the number two doubles.

The Gothenburg Swedes took on Adams Central in the second match-up of the afternoon.

In the second match up, the lady Swedes battled against the lady Patriots.

Gothenburg split a two to two win against Adams Central.

For the last match up, Lexington faced the lady Swedes.

Young lost to Gothenburg’s Emily Cornwell one to eight in the number one singles match.

Dowling was defeated three to eight against Swede Joey Holland in the number two singles.

In the number one doubles match, Lexington’s Martinez and Chiguil beat Gothenburg’s Kinley McCoy and Jada Rubalcava eight to six.

Minutemaid Cetak and Lul won eight to three over Gothenburg’s Hailey Steuben and Madi Cornwell.

Lexington heads to State on Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19 in Lincoln at the Woods Tennis Center at 9 a.m.

Gothenburg swung off in Kearney on Thursday, May 11. The Swedes head to State on Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19 in Lincoln at the Woods Tennis Center.