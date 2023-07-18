LEXINGTON — On Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15, Lexington held the Platte Valley Auto Rodeo during the Dawson County Fair.
Here are the results of the two day rodeo:
BAREBACK RIDING
1- Tanner Rupprecht, Campbell, 76
2- Erick Salazar, Valentine, 57
STEER WRESTLING
1- Laine Herl, Goodland, Kan., 4.1
2- Dane Pokorny, Stapleton, 4.4
3- Cord Hesseltine, Valentine, 4.5
4- Chad VanCampen, McCook, 4.9
5- Ty Wriedt, Lexington, 5.0
6- Blair Jones, Colby, Kan., 5.1
People are also reading…
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1- Cara Vierstra, Arthur, 2.1
2- Blaine Carroll, Crowell, Tx., 2.2
3- Emily Knust, Burwell, 2.2
4- Georgie Lage, Sutherland, 2.5
5- Payton Gorwill, Hyannis, 2.5
6- Jacie Naprstek, Gothenburg, 2.6
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
1- Dylan Suhr, Canton, S.D., 68
TIE DOWN CALF ROPING
1- Cody Rieker, Lexington, 9.6
2- Cheyenne Harper, Iowa, LA., 9.8
3- Rafe Wientjes, Onida, S.D., 10.2
4- JT Bradly, Mullen, 10.6
5- Collin Arnould, Maurice, LA., 11.5
6- Chip Wilson, Lemoyne, 11.6
TEAM ROPING
1- Zane Thompson, Cheyenne, Wyo.\Brayden Wiesen, Weatherford, Tex., 5.8
2- Colten Storer, Sutherland\Bret Daly, Sutherland, 6.0
3- Wyatt Williams, Ord\Chance Williams, Ord, 7.0
4- Jason Mathis, Atkinson\Seth Glass, Central City, 7.8
5- Brook Jamison, Ashby\Monte Jamison, Ashby, 7.9
6- Nathan Poss, Scotia\Levi Tyan, Wallace, 8.2
MIXED TEAM ROPING
1- Shelby Hinkle, Wallace\Levi Tyan, Wallace, 7.0
2- Emily Finney, Anselmo\ Doug Finney, Anselmo, 8.5
3- Ginalee Sinner, Sargent\Kade Pinneo, Rising City, 8.8
4- Brook Jamison, Ashby, Monte Jamison, Ashby, 8.8
5- Kisha DeGroff, Arnold\Dustin Harris, O’Neill, 9.1
6- Billie Pelster, Burwell\Dalton, Pelster, Burwell, 10.0
BARREL RACING
1- Cheryl Wallace, Broken Bow, 17.71
2- Ginalee Sinner, Sargent, 17.74
3- Jamie Chaffin, Burwell, 17.77
4- Dori Hollenbeck, Winner, S.D., 17.80
5- Mary Dugan, Greeley, 17.87
6- Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel, 17.99
BULL RIDING
1- Mitchell Flaming, Hildreth, 75
2- Levi Haines, Chelsie, Okl., 66
STEER ROPING
ROUND 1
1- Chris Pearson, Broken Bow, 13.2
2- Tyrel Taton, Bessie, Okl., 14.7
3- Keo Wever, North Platte, 15.8
ROUND 2
1- Keo Wever, North Platte, 11.2
2- Ora Taton, Rapid City, S.D., 11.9
3- Ryan Miller, Vinita, Okl., 16.5
Round 3
1- Ora Taton, Rapid City, S.D., 12.4
2- Rod Hartness, Pawhuska, Okl., 13.6
3- Scott Saults, Big Springs, 13.8
AVERAGE
1- Keo Wever, North Platte, 44.4
2- Tyrel Taton, Bessie, Okl., 46.4
3- Scott Saults, Big Springs, 51.0