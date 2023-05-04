LEXINGTON — On Wednesday, May 3, the Lexington Minutemaid tennis team hosted a dual against the Ogallala Indians at the Plum Creek Park courts.

This varsity match was played out in the State format with number one singles and doubles and number two singles and doubles.

In the number one single match, Lexington’s Ella Young won six to four and six to one over Ogallala’s Amelie Avalos.

Minutemaid Molly Dowling two both sets, six to zero, against Ogallala’s Liz Swanson.

Lexington’s Kayleigh Cetak and Brooklyn Lul lost five to seven and four to six against Jamie Krab and Marlee Ervin in the number one doubles match.

In the number two doubles match, Maid Jarline Martinez and Ashley Chiguil were defeated four to six and three to six by Ogallala’s Graci Marhenke and Emily VanBorkum.

The score was tied at two after all matches were finished.

Lexington swung away in Kearney on Thursday, May 4 and were back in action on Saturday, May 6 at Omaha Skutt.