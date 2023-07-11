LEXINGTON — On Thursday, July 6, the South Central Nebraska Baseball League held an All-Star 14U game in Lexington at the Optimist Complex.

The 14U A game had two teams that played against each other while the B game played on another field.

There were 12 players on the home team that came from Broken Bow, Cozad, Holdrege and Minden.

Broken Bow players were Bowen Ridder, Landon Lindly and Colton Uhlig. Cozad All-Stars were Mathew Arndt, Owen Ross and Kellen Shoemaker. From Holdrege were Chance Bailey, Eli Kidder and Conner Tilson. The players from Minden were Luke Craig, Cole Schwenka and Turner Schmidt.

On the visitor team, All-Stars that were selected were from Loomis, Gothenburg, Lexington and McCook.

Those All-Stars from Loomis were Graham Trompke, Jace Schukar and Jonah Fisher. The Gothenburg players were Tristan Koch, Jaxson Earll and Axton Jesseph. From McCook were Lee Davidson, Kale Sattler and Brody Anthony. The All-Stars from Lexington were Bryant Truax, Toran Kjar and Jesse Ibarra.

There were no stats taken during the All-Star game as it was just a fun event at the end of the season.

The home team held a two to zero lead going into the top of the third inning.

Cozad’s Owen Ross hit an RBI base hit to tie the game at three with two outs in the third inning.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the home team scored three runs to take the lead.

With no runs scored for either team in the sixth inning, the home team took the win.

The home team won six to three.