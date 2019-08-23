Lexington Homecoming King and Queen Candidates

Nicholas Saiz
Parents: Linda & Carlos Saiz
School Activities:
Varsity Basketball (3)
Football (2)
Cross Country (1)
Track (2)
Community Activities:
St. Ann’s Youth Group
Honors/Awards:
All A’s & B’s
All Conference Basketball (Sophomore, Junior)
Honor Roll
Kearney Hub 2nd Team Basketball (Junior)
Daniel Con
Parents: Stacey Con & Francisco Con
School Activities:
Powerlifting
Football
Unified Bowling
FCA
National Honors Society
Circle of Friends
Musical
Community Activities:
First United Methodist Youth Group
Honors/Awards:
Varsity Letters in Football and Powerlifting
Honor Roll
All A’s & B’s
Letters to Literature Winner
Austyn Stewart
Parents: Ron & Patricia Stewart
School Activities:
Marching Band
Concert Band
Football
Basketball
Circle of Friends
Student Council
National Honors Society
Musical
Community Activities:
FCA
Youth Group
Legion Baseball
Honors/Awards:
Letter Winner
All A’s & B’s
90th percentile in MAPS testing
Perfect attendance
Honor Roll
Carlos Escobar-Lam
Parents: Isabel & Juan Escobar
School Activities:
Soccer (Freshman)
Football (Sophomore, Junior, Senior)
Community Activities:
None listed
Honors/Awards:
Honor Roll
Perfect Attendance
Dylan Richman
Parents: Mike & Kim Richman
School Activities:
Basketball (3 years)
Football (4 years)
Community Activities:
FCA (3 years)
Trinity Lutheran Youth Group
Legion Baseball
Honors/Awards:
NSAA All-Academic as a junior
All Conference as a freshman and junior
All A’s & B’s
Honor Roll
Kearney Hub All-Defensive First Team
Brady Fago
Parents: Jason & Tonya Fagot
School Activities:
Football (2 years)
Wrestling (3 years)
Cross Country (1)
Community Activities:
First United Methodist Youth Group
Honors/Awards:
All Conference as a junior
All A’s & B’s
Honor Roll
Karen Rojas-Ortiz
Parents: Mara Ortiz
School Activities:
TeamMates
Choir
Nursing Assistant
Community Activities:
Lexington Christian Church
Majestic Theatre
Honors/Awards:
All A’s & B’s
Madison Sutton
Parents: Rusty & Kim Sutton
School Activities:
Softball (4)
Basketball (4)
Track (4)
National Honors Society (2)
Powerlifting (3)
Flags (4)
Community Activities:
Youth Group
Honors/Awards:
Academic Scholastic Award
Super A’s
NSAA All-Academic Team
Jenna Sanchez
Parents: Bobbette & Juan Sanchez
School Activities:
Basketball (4)
Soccer (1)
Community Activities:
None listed
Honors/Awards:
All A’s & B’s
Honor Roll
Nayely Quinonez-Gonzalez
Parents: Teresa Razo & Elder Quinonez
School Activities:
Student Council (3)
Soccer (3)
Cheerleading (2)
Cross Country (1)
Community Activities:
None listed
Honors/Awards:
All Conference as a freshman and junior
Perfect Attendance
All A’s & B’s
Leadership Award for Cheer
Tessa Eldridge
Parents: Stacy Johnson (grandmother)
School Activities:
Band (4)
Drum Major
National Honors Society (3)
Student Council (3)
Softball (1)
Circle of Friends (1)
Yearbook
Community Activities:
Good News Club
Majestic Theatre
Honors/Awards:
All A’s & B’s
Governor’s Youth Advisory Council
Celia Wightman
Parents: Jeff & Gail Wightman
School Activities:
Yearbook
National Honors Society
Mock Trial
Interact
Band (3)
Tennis (2)
Golf (2)
Community Activities:
First United Methodist Church Youth Group
Honors/Awards:
All A’s & B’s
Honor Roll
State Champion at Journalism Writing Contest
