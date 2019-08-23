Lexington Homecoming King and Queen Candidates

Front row left to right: Karen Rojas-Ortiz, Celia Wightman, Madison Sutton, Tessa Eldridge, Jenna Sanchez and Nayely Quinonez-Gonzalez. Back row left to right: Austyn Stewart, Carlos Escobar-Lam, Daniel Con, Brady Fago, Nicolas Saiz and Dylan Richman.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

Nicholas Saiz

Parents: Linda & Carlos Saiz

School Activities:

Varsity Basketball (3)

Football (2)

Cross Country (1)

Track (2)

Community Activities:

St. Ann’s Youth Group

Honors/Awards:

All A’s & B’s

All Conference Basketball (Sophomore, Junior)

Honor Roll

Kearney Hub 2nd Team Basketball (Junior)

Daniel Con

Parents: Stacey Con & Francisco Con

School Activities:

Powerlifting

Football

Unified Bowling

FCA

National Honors Society

Circle of Friends

Musical

Community Activities:

First United Methodist Youth Group

Honors/Awards:

Varsity Letters in Football and Powerlifting

Honor Roll

All A’s & B’s

Letters to Literature Winner

Austyn Stewart

Parents: Ron & Patricia Stewart

School Activities:

Marching Band

Concert Band

Football

Basketball

Circle of Friends

Student Council

National Honors Society

Musical

Community Activities:

FCA

Youth Group

Legion Baseball

Honors/Awards:

Letter Winner

All A’s & B’s

90th percentile in MAPS testing

Perfect attendance

Honor Roll

Carlos Escobar-Lam

Parents: Isabel & Juan Escobar

School Activities:

Soccer (Freshman)

Football (Sophomore, Junior, Senior)

Community Activities:

None listed

Honors/Awards:

Honor Roll

Perfect Attendance

Dylan Richman

Parents: Mike & Kim Richman

School Activities:

Basketball (3 years)

Football (4 years)

Community Activities:

FCA (3 years)

Trinity Lutheran Youth Group

Legion Baseball

Honors/Awards:

NSAA All-Academic as a junior

All Conference as a freshman and junior

All A’s & B’s

Honor Roll

Kearney Hub All-Defensive First Team

Brady Fago

Parents: Jason & Tonya Fagot

School Activities:

Football (2 years)

Wrestling (3 years)

Cross Country (1)

Community Activities:

First United Methodist Youth Group

Honors/Awards:

All Conference as a junior

All A’s & B’s

Honor Roll

Karen Rojas-Ortiz

Parents: Mara Ortiz

School Activities:

TeamMates

Choir

Nursing Assistant

Community Activities:

Lexington Christian Church

Majestic Theatre

Honors/Awards:

All A’s & B’s

Madison Sutton

Parents: Rusty & Kim Sutton

School Activities:

Softball (4)

Basketball (4)

Track (4)

National Honors Society (2)

Powerlifting (3)

Flags (4)

Community Activities:

Youth Group

Honors/Awards:

Academic Scholastic Award

Super A’s

NSAA All-Academic Team

Jenna Sanchez

Parents: Bobbette & Juan Sanchez

School Activities:

Basketball (4)

Soccer (1)

Community Activities:

None listed

Honors/Awards:

All A’s & B’s

Honor Roll

Nayely Quinonez-Gonzalez

Parents: Teresa Razo & Elder Quinonez

School Activities:

Student Council (3)

Soccer (3)

Cheerleading (2)

Cross Country (1)

Community Activities:

None listed

Honors/Awards:

All Conference as a freshman and junior

Perfect Attendance

All A’s & B’s

Leadership Award for Cheer

Tessa Eldridge

Parents: Stacy Johnson (grandmother)

School Activities:

Band (4)

Drum Major

National Honors Society (3)

Student Council (3)

Softball (1)

Circle of Friends (1)

Yearbook

Community Activities:

Good News Club

Majestic Theatre

Honors/Awards:

All A’s & B’s

Governor’s Youth Advisory Council

Celia Wightman

Parents: Jeff & Gail Wightman

School Activities:

Yearbook

National Honors Society

Mock Trial

Interact

Band (3)

Tennis (2)

Golf (2)

Community Activities:

First United Methodist Church Youth Group

Honors/Awards:

All A’s & B’s

Honor Roll

State Champion at Journalism Writing Contest

