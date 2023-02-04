LEXINGTON — On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Lexington High School held their winter schoolwide signing day for five seniors.

JEFFRIES

Jordyn Jeffries attends Overton High School with a 4.0 grade point average. Jeffries played for the Lexington Minutemaid softball team since she was a freshman as a part of the co-op.

“To play softball at the collegiate level has been my dream since I started playing at a very young age. With the co-op, not only was I able to play throughout High School but was blessed to have the opportunity to play for my dad and many other amazing coaches,” said Jeffries.

Jeffries is continuing her education and softball career at Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota. She is planning on majoring in Elementary Education.

Throughout her High School career, Jeffries was involved in Track and Field, Student Council, National Honors Society, One-Act, Yearbook, FCA and L Club.

“I also would like to thank all of the Minutemaid softball supporters. To my teammates all throughout my Minutemaid career, thank you so much of the memories and friendships on and off the field. Thank you to Overton and Lexington, I will proudly represent both communities and schools in all of my future endeavors,” Jeffries commented.

PRADO-FRIAS

Citlali Prado-Frias is a member of the Lexington Minutemaid soccer team. She has a 3.42 grade point average.

As a Minutemaid, Prado-Frias participated in soccer and cross country.

Prado-Frias has signed her letter of intent to continue her soccer career at the next level at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to Iowa Western. I am beyond thankful for all my coaches that have helped me pave the way for this opportunity. It has been an honor playing for Lexington High School. I am excited for the next chapter,” stated Prado-Frias.

GARCIA

Mia Berniece Garcia holds a 3.19 grade point average at Lexington High School. She plays on the Minutemaid soccer team.

Garcia has signed on to Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa where she will be continuing her soccer career and furthering her education.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunities that Lexington High School and the community have given me. If it wasn’t for my coaches, my family and my friends I wouldn’t be the athlete and person I am today. I look forward to opening a new chapter in my life and achieving all of my goals,” Garcia commented.

MORALES-JUAREZ

Kenny Morales-Juarez is a senior at Lexington High school with a 3.13 grade point average and is a member of the Minuteman soccer team.

As a Minuteman, Morales-Juarez also participated in the L-Club.

Morales-Juarez said, “Continuing my education and athletic career is something big for me and I am excited to pursue it at Western Community College.”

On Wednesday, Morales-Juarez signed on with Western Community College in Scottsbluff to continue his soccer and education career.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God, my family and coaches for this opportunity. A special thank you to my coaches Joel Lemus, Wilmar Galvan, Anita Bachman, Larry Ramirez, Connor Williams and teammates for making this possible. I’m excited to see what the future holds and I’m looking forward to accomplishing more goals,” Morales-Juarez stated.

AGUADO-MENDEZ

Oscar Aguado-Mendez attends Lexington High School with a 4.3 grade point average. He is a member on the Cross Country team, Track and Field, Band, One Act, L-Club and the Math Club.

“For the past 17 years of my life, Lexington has always been my home. And for the past 17 years, I have received relentless support from all members of the community and especially staff members at LHS. And I am now, once again, inquiring for that relentless support in my future academic and athletic success; although this time at the University of Nebraska at Kearney,” stated Aguado-Mendez.

Aguado-Mendez has signed onto the University of Nebraska in Kearney to continue his Cross Country and Track career as well as academics.

“I am extremely excited to represent Lexington on the collegiate level and will carry-on the tradition of excellence from Lexington. Carrying on, I am extremely grateful for all of the opportunities which I have received and can’t wait to begin the next stages of my life,” commented Aguado-Mendez.

GOOD LUCK TO ALL THE LEXINGTON ATHLETES IN THEIR FUTURE ENDEAVORS.