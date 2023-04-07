LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemen and Minutemaids kicked off against the newly formed Grand Island Northwest Vikings soccer teams on Thursday, April 6 at Ray Ehlers field.

Lexington girls were holding a steady, undefeated record of five and zero. The lady Vikings also held a five and zero record.

A few minutes into the beginning of the game, the lady Vikings put in the first goal of the night. The frustration grew on the faces of the Maids as they couldn’t keep the ball in their possession long enough to make a shot on the goal.

With 50 minutes of the game gone, the Maids fell behind after Northwest scored their second goal. The quickness of the lady Vikings led to a final goal with 18 minutes left.

The Minutemaids lost their first game of the season, zero to three.

“We came out calm but struggled the entire game to match the quick speed of the lady Vikings. The girls really went away from possessing the ball, to more panic, kick and chase the ball,” stated Head Coach Keith Allen.

Maid goalkeeper, Dulce Arredondo, had 11 saves and allowed three goals. Lexington was outshot three to 14 by Grand Island.

On Saturday, April 1, the Maids shut out the Crete Cardinals 10 to zero on the turf at Ray Ehlers field in Lexington. The mercy rule kicked in with 9:56 left in regulation play. Setting a single game school record in goals was Berniece Garcia with six. Maid Citlali Prado scored four goals. Goalkeeper Dulce Arredondo had two saves on two goals.

In an away game on Tuesday, April 4, the Maids had another outstanding game against the new Lincoln Northwest team. Lexington was able to shut them out with an eight to zero win. Prado had four goals, Garcia had two, and Abby Allen and Marlene Vargas-urbina each had one.

MINUTEMEN

With a record of six and one, the Minutemen faced the five and one Vikings.

It was a beautiful night as the Minutemen shutout the Vikings two to one.

Lexington got on the board with 24 minutes left in the first half off of an Angel Diaz goal.

In the second half, the Minutemen continued to keep the Vikings out of the back of the net while scoring one final goal.

On the road, the Minutemen sought a tough win against the Crete Cardinals on Saturday, April 1. Lexington won two to one with goals from Antonio Moro and Angel Diaz.

Looking to keep their win streak going, the Minutemen shutout the Lincoln Northwest Falcons, 10 to zero on Tuesday, April 4 in Lincoln. Scoring in the win was Antonio Moro with three goals, Mario Maravilla had two, Fernando Casillas had one, Kennenth Garcia had one, Ezequiel Lucas-Reynoso had one and Naelson Garcia-Villa de Leon had one.

The Maids and Minutemen are back-in-action on the road at Scottsbluff on Tuesday, April 11 at 4 p.m.