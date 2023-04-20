LEXINGTON — Minuteman Head Coach and Lexington native, Zach Jones, has resigned his position after six years.

Jones led the Minutemen to two district final games and two winning seasons in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.

In the past, Jones also served as assistant boys coach and assistant varsity girls coach.

The new head coach has been named for the Lexington boys program. A former Adams Central High School graduated and athlete, Tyler Slechta, will be leading the Minutemen in the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Slechta graduated in 2021 from Adams Central and was a multi-sport athlete who had a successful career in football, basketball and track.

“Tyler’s ability to lead with confidence and by example on the basketball court and football field have provided him with many valuable skills necessary as he takes on the new role of head coach,” stated Lexington’s AD Phil Truax.