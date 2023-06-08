LEXINGTON — On Monday, June 5, the Lexington Athletic Department released the hiring of Jesse Hall to fulfill the position as Head Coach of the Minutemaid soccer team.

Hall is a native of Blair and graduated from Blair High School in 2004. After high school, Hall attended and earned his degree from ITT Technical Institute.

In 2014, Hall and his family moved to Lexington as his wife, Melissa, took a job at Plum Creek Medical Group. They have been married for 13 years, and have two children, Carter (10) and Addison (5).

Hall is an IT specialist at Orthman’s Manufacturing and joined the coaching team at the High School in 2015 under Head Coach Keith Allen. “His commitment and passion for coaching was apparent right away and Coach Allen began sharing many coaching responsibilities with him,” stated Athletic Director Phil Truax.

With two decades of coaching experience and knowledge, Hall played a vital role during his time as assistant coach and helped with the success and growth of the program over the past four years.

Aside from his high school coaching, Hall has been active in coaching the Unifut Soccer Club and gives much credit to the club for the success of the boys and girls high school programs.

“I am excited and honored to be in charge of this program and to work with coach Prososki and Ortiz to help this program become elite and challenge for a state championship. With the support of my family, I will give everything that I can to the Lexington soccer family. Thank you to the community, administration, parents and players for trusting me with this great responsibility,” said Hall.

The hiring of Hall came after the end of the 2023 season when Allen announced his resignation. Allen was the head coach for 18 years.

Allen started his coaching career in 1998 as an assistant coach at Nebraska City. In 1999, Allen moved to Lexington and served as the head coach for the boys until 2004.

In 2000, Allen led the Minutemen to the State tournament but fell to Omaha Gross.

Allen took on the head coaching position for the Minutemaids in the spring of 2006. In 2021, Allen earned a banner after finishing with a 14 and five record, Central Conference Champions, B-6 Subdistrict champions and B-7 District Champions. The Maids qualified for state in 2021 but lost in the quarterfinal round to Norris.

In 2007 and 2013, Allen was selected as the coach of the Shrine Soccer Classic All-Star game.

This past season, Allen led another record setting season with a 12 and five record in which many players reached all-time records. The Maids were Central Conference Runner-ups, Sub-District Champions and District Runner-ups.

Truax stated, “He has helped pave the way for several Maid soccer players to play at the colligate level. His outstanding ability to motivate and create a family culture has been a staple of the girls soccer program.”