Lexington High School students qualify for NSAA journalism championship
Lexington Pride

LEXINGTON — Congratulations to the following students for qualifying for the NSAA State Journalism Championships, the following students have placed in the top eight of Class B in their respective categories. Congratulations and good luck at State on April 26.

Sarah Treffer, Lexington 

     Yearbook Sports Feature Writing 

Liah Haines

    Yearbook Theme Copy Writing 

    Yearbook Layout 

Henry Goodwin 

      Photo Illustration

      News/Feature Photography 

Morgan Smith 

     Sports/Action Photography

     News/Feature Photography 

Yearbook Theme Development- Yearbook Staff 

Linda Campuzano, Kimberly Corzo  

      Broadcast Sports Story- Girl's Wrestling

Alisha Rojas, Jaquelyn QuinonezRazo

     Broadcast Feature Story- Adaptive Playground

Jaquelyn QuinonezRazo, Jose Casillas

      Broadcast PSA- I Am...

