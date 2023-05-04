LEXINGTON — For the younger students it represented a goal to be met, for the seniors, it showed how far they had come over the years. The annual Lexington Senior Walk took place on Thursday, May 4.

The Senior Walk has become a tradition for Lexington Public Schools, it was started several years ago in 2016 and sought to highlight the end goal for a student’s public education: graduation.

The walk is an extension of the Destination: Graduation program, one that expanded from awarding laptops to seniors to a systematic school wide program.

“The Senior Walk is a part of the District's efforts to impress upon all of our students the importance of obtaining a high school diploma. There are no better role models for our younger students than our seniors who were once in their very shoes,” Superintendent John Hakonson said.

“It is touching to witness the caring, supportive interactions between our younger and older students. It is yet another phenomena that makes Lexington a special place,” Hakonson concluded.

The seniors who will graduate on Sunday, May 14 donned their caps and gowns and first visited the Early Learning Academy, Sandoz, Pershing and Morton Elementary and Lexington Middle School.

“Preparing students for graduation is at the heart of what we do at Lexington Middle School. He are currently working with the graduates of 2027, 2028, and 2029. Having the opportunity to return to the buildings where your educational career started is meaningful. Connecting with teachers that have impacted, guided and encouraged positive choices along the way provides meaningful closure to graduating seniors,” LMS Principal Scott West said.

“Many of our students would not have achieved the goal of graduation without the help and guidance of caring adults/teachers along the way. Our middle school students have to opportunity to see what is waiting for them four, five and six years down the road. This event provides middle school students a glimpse of their future if they are willing to work hard,” West said.

“The class of 2027 will be strolling through our hall in a few short year collecting smiles, high-fives, and congratulatory handshakes and hugs symbolizing a job well done. We are proud of the class of 2023 and all they accomplished and look forward to seeing the class of 2024 next year,” West concluded.

The seniors visit every campus in the Lexington school system to show the younger students where they will be in several years.

At ELA preschoolers waved or sat with wide eyes watching the procession of seniors, at LMS the 6th grade hallway went wild when they saw seniors coming through and offered cheers and high-fives.

For many of the seniors it is a trip down memory lane. Many remember attending each elementary school as they moved to different grade levels and finally all came together in middle school.