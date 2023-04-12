LEVI CONVERSE

University of Nebraska-Kearney – Football

Converse participated in football, basketball, baseball, Letterman’s Club, National Honors Society and Journalism. He is ranked 16th out of 231 students with a 4.39 GPA. At UNK, Converse is planning to study Sports Management.

“First, all glory to God for blessing me with this amazing opportunity. Second, thank you to my family for supporting me and encouraging me to reach my goals in life. Third, thanks to all my teachers and coaches who have helped me learn, grow and shape me into the man I am today,” stated Converse.

ANGEL DIAZ

Western Iowa Tech CC – Soccer

Diaz played soccer and was a part of the Letterman’s Club. He held a 3.71 GPA.

“I owe a lot of my success to my friends and family who surrounded me for the past four years and who have guided me and lifted me through tough times,” commented Diaz.

JACKSEN KONRAD

Southeast Community College – Baseball

Konrad participated in football, wrestling, baseball, Circle of Friends and Letterman’s Club. He is ranked sixth of 321 students with a 4.63 GPA. At Southeast, Konrad plans to get an Associate’s Degree in Health Science to work towards a career in Sports Rehab Therapy.

“I want to say thank you to my family, community, coaches and teammates for cheering me on and supporting me all these years! All of you have played a very important role in my life,” Konrad stated.

QUENTIN MOSS

Pratt Community College-Kansas – Track and Field

Moss competed in track and field and was a part the Letterman’s Club. He has a GPA of 2.85. At Pratt, he plans on becoming a lineman.

“I want to give thanks to my mom and dad for giving me all the support throughout my high school career. I also want to thank my lord and savior for giving me such an amazing blessing with the opportunity I have received. I appreciate everything I have in life,” commented Moss.

DAVEN NAYLOR

Southeast Community College – Baseball

Naylor participated in football, wrestling, two years of track and field, baseball, Circle of Friends, National Honors Society, Band and Letterman’s Club. At Southeast, he is planning on completing his general studies before pursuing a degree in Education.

“I’m very thankful for my time at Lexington High School. I’ve had an amazing support system from my family, coaches and teammates,” said Naylor.

ANDRES SALINAS

Nebraska Wesleyan University – Tennis

Salinas competed in tennis at Lexington High School and averaged a 3.33 GPA.

“I am grateful for all the opportunities that Lexington has opened up for me. I was able to participate and strive in tennis, the sport I love most. I would like to thank all my coaches past and present. I am more than excited to represent Lexington at the collegiate level,” mentioned Salinas.

NIKKI SONTHANA

University of Nebraska-Kearney – Cheerleading

Sonthana was on the cheer quad and held a 3.75 GPA.

“I want to thank my parents for always supporting me through everything I have accomplished and taking the time to watch me do what I love most. I can’t wait to continue my cheerleading career in college,” stated Sonthana.

GREYSEN STRAUSS

Northeast Community College – Baseball

Strauss participated in tennis, baseball, track, basketball, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Letterman’s Club. He held a 3.84 GPA.

“I am extremely grateful for all of the opportunities and experiences that Lexington High School has provided for me. So many of the teachers, coaches, staff, teammates and community members have contributed to so many awesome memories that I will always cherish,” Strauss commented.

KALLI SUTTON

Doane University – Wrestling and Track and Field

Sutton participated in softball, basketball, wrestling, track and field, color guard, FFA and Letterman’s Club. She has a 3.31 GPA.

“As I reflect on my years at Lexington High school, I am beyond grateful for my coaches, teammates, teachers, community, fans and family. Knowing I have the support of so many has helped me reach many of my goals and have a mindset of achieving whatever it is I set out to do. I am proud to continue to wear orange and black as I pursue my academic and athletic career as a Doane Tiger,” said Sutton.