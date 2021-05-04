Lexington High School seniors participate in annual Graduation Walk

LEXINGTON — “Mr. Straka I made it!” one Lexington High School senior shouted as he passed through the hallway in the Lexington Middle School during the annual Graduation Walk on Monday.

The Graduation Walk has become a tradition for Lexington Public Schools, it was started five years ago in 2016 and sought to highlight the end goal for a student’s public education: graduation.

The walk is an extension of the Destination: Graduation program, one that expanded from awarding laptops to seniors to a systematic school wide program.

The walk couldn’t happen in 2020 as LPS was shut down amid the pandemic, but it could return in 2021 with the addition of masks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The seniors who will graduate on Sunday, May 9 donned their caps and gowns and first visited the Early Learning Academy, Lexington Middle School and Bryan, Sandoz, Pershing and Morton Elementary.

The seniors visit every campus in the Lexington school system to show the younger students where they will be in several years.

At ELA preschoolers waved or sat with wide eyes watching the procession of seniors, at LMS the 6th grade hallway went wild when they saw seniors coming through and offered cheers and high-fives.