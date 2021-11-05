Lexington High School seniors get chance to prepare for the future during Senior Seminar

LEXINGTON — It’s the all-important and in the senior’s minds, probably too often asked, “What are you doing after high school?”

Whatever the students choose, they are going to need to be prepared for that choice, whether they go to college, join the work force, the military, etc. To help them prepare, Lexington High School hosted their annual Senior Seminar on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

The seminar was split into several different sessions that the whole senior class, 240 students, would rotate through during the day.

During one of the sessions, the seniors signed up for a Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID, so they would be ready when taking out student loans for college.

In another, the students learned about the cost of a college education, including tuition and fees, books and supplies, room and board, personal needs and transportation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They also learned of the different costs between a two year community college, four year public college, a four year private college and a career school.

One of the more hands on sections was mock interviews between the seniors and 34 members of the community. This part of the seminar was put together by Scott Foster, Assistant Director of Dawson Area Development.