Lexington High School’s Class of 2021 navigates pandemic to graduate

LEXINGTON — Getting to graduation is one of the milestones students work hard to reach, but the Lexington High School class of 2021 had not just the rigors of education to face, but a global pandemic as well.
The commencement exercises for the LHS class of 2021 took place on Sunday, May 9 in the high school’s gym for the first time since 2019.
It will be impossible to look back on the class of 2021 without noting the context of the time they graduated. Even their class motto reflects this, “Be positive, test negative.” The class had to navigate a school year dogged by restrictions and limitations posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the challenges, 232 seniors were able to receive their diplomas.
During the opening comments, Mackenzie West thanked Lexington’s school board and staff for finding a way for students and staff to meet in person. Several school districts throughout Nebraska had to continue remote learning past 2020.
West offered her do’s and don’ts list that included holding one’s head high as they moved on into the next phase of their life and “ don’t be afraid of being afraid.”
She also asked her classmates to think back on all of the experiences they had, that included field trips in elementary, sports activities, homecoming, prom and “Mrs. Carlson’s last joke of the day.” Yet, most of all, West asked the seniors to remember the graduate next to them.
During the student addresses, Narcizo Ramirez started off by honoring all of the mothers in attendance and his own as Sunday was Mother’s Day.
He said while high school could be one of the best or worst experiences for a student, his classmates had built a shared history that they all could learn lessons from. While they might all go their separate ways, he said life and God have their own purpose for each of them.
Ramirez said this was likely his final farewell to many of his classmates, but returned to the microphone saying while that may be the case; everyone should come out and support the LHS soccer team at state, which drew cheers from the crowd.
Victoria Perez, in her address, noted how far the seniors had come since their first days in elementary and said while it may be easy to get discouraged in life; they could achieve anything they set their minds to.
Keith Allen said after 14 years of public education and the rollercoaster of high school, the seniors had finally made it to graduation. He noted many of the milestones along the way, including their time in elementary and middle school, the 2017 solar eclipse and the tragic year of 2020.
Allen said when he looked on the crowd he no longer saw students but called them, “mi familia,” choosing the Spanish term in this case. He asked them who they were going to be in life and said while they might fail at times; it’s the actions they take afterward which will define them.
He concluded by telling his peers to take the risks they need and their futures are bright.
Omar Sanchez brought some charisma to the microphone and drew applause and laughs from the crowd by asking for a round of applause for Mrs. Meyer, his math teacher, saying she always said you will get yelled at if you don’t pay attention in class.
He said at the end of his remarks, “from the bottom of my heart, I will miss you.”
While presenting the class of 2021, Superintendent John Hakonson noted the seniors had made it through an, “extraordinary year.” The class president, Jason Tovar, led his classmates in the turning of the tassel.
LHS principal Audrey Downey noted 310 scholarships had been awarded to the senior class, 92 of which were full rides and 41 were Buffet scholarship recipients. The total amount of scholarship dollars awarded to the class was $5.1 million.
The class flower was the white rose, the class song was “The Nights,” by Avicii and class sponsors were principal Audrey Downey, Cindy Baum and Luis Nieto. The junior escorts were Cordelia Harbison and Malinda Lo.