Lexington High School’s Class of 2021 navigates pandemic to graduate

During the student addresses, Narcizo Ramirez started off by honoring all of the mothers in attendance and his own as Sunday was Mother’s Day.

He said while high school could be one of the best or worst experiences for a student, his classmates had built a shared history that they all could learn lessons from. While they might all go their separate ways, he said life and God have their own purpose for each of them.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ramirez said this was likely his final farewell to many of his classmates, but returned to the microphone saying while that may be the case; everyone should come out and support the LHS soccer team at state, which drew cheers from the crowd.

Victoria Perez, in her address, noted how far the seniors had come since their first days in elementary and said while it may be easy to get discouraged in life; they could achieve anything they set their minds to.

Keith Allen said after 14 years of public education and the rollercoaster of high school, the seniors had finally made it to graduation. He noted many of the milestones along the way, including their time in elementary and middle school, the 2017 solar eclipse and the tragic year of 2020.