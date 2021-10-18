Lexington High School Marching Band to perform at state contest in Kearney

KEARNEY — The Lexington High School Marching Band will be participating in the 36th Annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association Marching Band Contest on Saturday, Oct. 23. This will be the 32nd appearance of the marching band at the NSBA Marching Band Contest. There are 180 members in the Pride of the Minutemen Marching Band. They will be competing at the Festival Site at Kearney High School at 7:45 pm.