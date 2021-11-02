Lexington High School junior chosen as a member of Nebraska’s All-State Chorus

LEXINGTON — A Lexington High School junior has been chosen as a member of Nebraska’s All-State Chorus.
Rachael Kearney said she has been in choir since she was in fifth grade, and has been singing all of her life. She currently sings soprano in the LHS Chorus. She also plays the piano and plays the alto saxophone in the LHS band.
Auditions for All-State took place a month ago, Kearney had to sing a scale, arpeggios and excerpts from three different songs, all in one take. She said she felt like she performed well, but there was one song she thought she could have done better at.
Kearney said she expected not to make it but learned just a week ago she had been selected as a member of the All-State Chorus.
“I was excited,” Kearney said.
Brian Botsford, LPS Choir Director said, “Rachael deserves all the credit for her acceptance into the All-State Choir. Honestly, she independently prepared herself with no help from me. I'm impressed with her dedication to the process and her hard work to be ready for the audition. She is definitely a leader in our choir program, but this effort shows she could be a leader in almost anything she chooses.”
“For a musician to quality for the All-State Band, Choir, Orchestra or Jazz Band it's the equivalent of a student athlete qualifying for a state competition as an individual,” Botsford said.
“The competition is fierce for these spots. Also, keep in mind, the ensembles cover all classes. There is no class A, B, C and D classification in the All-State music ensembles. In this case, Rachael proved she is among the top singers in the state across all classes,” said Botsford.
“This is a huge accomplishment as it is the premier honor ensemble in Nebraska, and the students have to compete for spots in the ensemble with other high schoolers all across the state,” said band director Alex Woodside.
“When a student makes it into All-State, it's a real honor for both the student and the program. We are really proud to have Rachael represent LHS in this way,” Botsford said.
In a "normal" year, the All-State Choir is 450 singers, said Botsford.
“This year, with Covid-19 protocols in place, they will have a smaller group with 300 rather than 450. That smaller number makes it even more impressive for Rachael to have made the cut as there are 150 fewer available positions,” he said.
The conductor of the All-State Chorus is Lee Nelson, PhD, Patricia R. Zahn Chair in Choral Conducting and director of choral activities at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.