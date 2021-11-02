Lexington High School junior chosen as a member of Nebraska’s All-State Chorus

LEXINGTON — A Lexington High School junior has been chosen as a member of Nebraska’s All-State Chorus.

Rachael Kearney said she has been in choir since she was in fifth grade, and has been singing all of her life. She currently sings soprano in the LHS Chorus. She also plays the piano and plays the alto saxophone in the LHS band.

Auditions for All-State took place a month ago, Kearney had to sing a scale, arpeggios and excerpts from three different songs, all in one take. She said she felt like she performed well, but there was one song she thought she could have done better at.

Kearney said she expected not to make it but learned just a week ago she had been selected as a member of the All-State Chorus.

“I was excited,” Kearney said.

Brian Botsford, LPS Choir Director said, “Rachael deserves all the credit for her acceptance into the All-State Choir. Honestly, she independently prepared herself with no help from me. I'm impressed with her dedication to the process and her hard work to be ready for the audition. She is definitely a leader in our choir program, but this effort shows she could be a leader in almost anything she chooses.”

