Lexington High School Homecoming pep rally fires up students

LEXINGTON — The Lexington High School Homecoming pep rally featured a few moments that fired up the student body during the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Due to an abbreviated schedule, the pep rally was held during the middle of the week. The first event that took place was the “Strongest Athletes” competition. It pitted the volleyball, cross country, tennis, football and girls golf team against each other.

Two students would face each other, with their hands behind their back, while a third balanced on both of their shoulders. Last students standing win.

In the end it came down to the football and cross country team and perhaps ironically, the team that uses their legs the most outlasted the football players. Cross country athletes Marissa Garcia, Kevin Prada and Oscar Aguado earned bragging rights.

The cheerleaders then put on a routine, but what got the students cheering was when several teachers jump out on the field and took part in the dance. Teacher Allie Prososki got held up high by cheerleaders and teachers, while Peg Fisher pulled off a perfect split.

The 12 homecoming candidates then played a game of musical chairs in front of the student body and they turned it into a contact sport. Signs it was going to be an interesting match was apparent from the beginning when the chair Angel Diaz dived onto broke.

The game came down to Diaz and Alex Mateo, who both decided the other couldn’t sit in the chair if they tackled them. Looking more like a WWE cage match, Diaz managed to grab the chair, run from Mateo and finally sit down after a short pursuit.

The winners for the Homecoming dress up days were announced:

Monday: Christian Burton and Shantaey Arias.

Tuesday: Ryan Jin and Dominic Villaon.

For the clash of classes, the juniors won on Monday, but the seniors struck back on Tuesday.