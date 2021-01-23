Lexington High School holds first academic pep rally since COVID-19 pandemic struck

Dean of Students Jeff Rowan introduced the 454 students at LHS who are a part of at least one extracurricular activity. Over 47 percent of all students at LHS are involved in student activities.

LHS teacher Anita Bachmann presented the 131 students, of 958, who had perfect attendance in the fall semester. “Many national studies prove that regular attendance in school is a more important indicator for graduation success than test scores and other student behaviors.”

There were 213 students which had grade reports, included only A’s and B’s, math teacher Peg Fisher said. There were 76 students who had achieved even more, teacher Robb Koerting said these students earned A’s the whole semester. There were 36 students which had gone even further and earned the Super A award, having A’s in all classes during every single grade check, Mark Burson said.

Teacher Elizabeth Joekel congratulated the 60 students that had earned the Triple Threat award. These students had achieved three things, had at least all A’s and B’s during grade reports, had perfect attendance and were involved in at least one extracurricular activity.