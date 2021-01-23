Lexington High School holds first academic pep rally since COVID-19 pandemic struck

LEXINGTON — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Lexington High School held an academic pep rally celebrating student success in a semester which has been dogged by virus concerns and health measures.
When the pandemic shut down schools during the spring of 2020, the academic pep rally planned was eighty sixed and the awards were hand delivered by high school staff and members of the Lexington Community Foundation.
With the 2020-2021 fall semester in the books, and health measures firmly in place, LHS was able to hold an academic pep rally honoring the student’s for their success on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
LHS Principal Audrey Downey said the students were recognized for their scholastic consistency and progress, exemplary course work, perfect attendance, noteworthy grades, local and state assessment proficiency and other educational achievements.
They were also recognized for, “positive commitment to participate in co-curricular clubs and organizations, extracurricular activities, and athletics. Both individual students and Destination Graduation Academic Teams will be honored for their outstanding work.”
Downey began the rally by thanking the Lexington Community Foundation for their continued support of Destination Graduation, the funds used to purchase prizes comes from the organization. LCF members Dave Stenberg and Tod McKeone were in attendance.
Dean of Students Jeff Rowan introduced the 454 students at LHS who are a part of at least one extracurricular activity. Over 47 percent of all students at LHS are involved in student activities.
LHS teacher Anita Bachmann presented the 131 students, of 958, who had perfect attendance in the fall semester. “Many national studies prove that regular attendance in school is a more important indicator for graduation success than test scores and other student behaviors.”
There were 213 students which had grade reports, included only A’s and B’s, math teacher Peg Fisher said. There were 76 students who had achieved even more, teacher Robb Koerting said these students earned A’s the whole semester. There were 36 students which had gone even further and earned the Super A award, having A’s in all classes during every single grade check, Mark Burson said.
Teacher Elizabeth Joekel congratulated the 60 students that had earned the Triple Threat award. These students had achieved three things, had at least all A’s and B’s during grade reports, had perfect attendance and were involved in at least one extracurricular activity.
Mike Zarate recognized the 27 students who were a part of National Honors Society. To be a member some of the requirements include volunteering for 30 hours, being involved in extracurricular activities and maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.7. The members did one better, Zarate said, as a group they held a cumulative GPA of 4.4.
Jessica Gruntoarad reminded students of the LHS Students of Integrity award, which is awarded every May to three students who have upheld the idea of integrity at the high school throughout the year. Each teacher is asked to nominate one student from one of their classes and the winners at each grade level will be awarded a personal iPad from the LCF.
The student body was also treated to performances of the cheerleader’s non-tumbling state routine and the Liberty Belles Dance Team.
The game held this rally was, Two Truths and a Lie, students could pick a teacher and try to guess the lie out of three statements, if they guessed correct, they won an Apple stylus pencil, if not they went home empty handed.
For instance, Jeff Rowan quizzed the students with, the options, “I am a LHS graduate, I have a sibling in law enforcement and I have a sibling who is a doctor.”