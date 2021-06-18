Lexington High School Class of 1991

As we approach our 30-year reunion and our 50’s, we have the anticipation of seeing old friends, reminiscing memories and just having a great time. Our class song “Something to Believe in,” by Poison still seems accurate today. In an unprecedented time with a worldwide pandemic and a very unstable country, I am very grateful that we will still be able to come together to celebrate with our old classmates and friends. We all still need something to believe in!
I have had lots of memories flooding my mind and trying to figure out how to best describe the class of ’91. However, how can one person out of a class of 122 possibly capture the experience of everyone? I personally still have classmates in my life who I have known since before elementary school, and we are still close friends today.
I believe we had a very special group of students, each student unique in their own way contributing to the makeup of our class. We had amazing athletes with most of our teams finishing very high in conference, district and state competition. Chorus, swing choir, drill team, marching band along with the flag corps, and pep band toured the elementary schools and participated in several competitions and a musical. FFA, FBLA, FTA, FHA, SAM, L Club, and Yearbook! We had so many vocational clubs that impacted our school and community involving so many talented classmates, yet not enough space or time to list all of their achievements.
The longest senior trip in LHS history took place when our class traveled by bus to the nation’s capital. Our infamous history teacher Tom Kruger spearheaded the trip with 60 seniors. We made the trek in two busses, each carrying thirty or more people almost nonstop. Although it was a long trip, I personally feel this was one of the most memorable highlights of our senior year.
Social media has become a staple in most people’s lives, and I love that I can keep in touch with people that I would have otherwise not spoken to on a day-to-day basis. Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and many others have provided that long lasting communication. Our version of social media back in the day was passing notes in school, cruising main, or some of us were lucky enough to have a teen line. Most often we had to leave our homes to see what was going on. In these unsettling times on
a personal, local and global stage, I have learned to hold onto those who hold a special place in my life. Back in high school, we had a perceivably safe environment to explore our lives and discover who we might want to grow up to be. In the time since, things have changed drastically and may not have turned out the way that we had hoped and dreamed; but we can still hold onto those memories and relive some of them by coming together once again.
We have lost a few dear friends from the class of 1991 way too soon in this life, and we remember them with very fond memories: Traci (Bailey) Amend, Ivan Brock, Michael Cole, and Paula Hankins.
The class of 1991 will meet again in just a few short weeks for our 30th reunion. We will think about the ones who are not able to attend, but we will enjoy reliving old memories with those that are present. Some will still have young children at home, others will be “empty nesters,” and still others will be grandparents. We will all have one thing in common though, the memory of that beautiful day May 12, 1991, when 122 Lexington teenagers stood together for the last time.