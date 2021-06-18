Lexington High School Class of 1991

The longest senior trip in LHS history took place when our class traveled by bus to the nation’s capital. Our infamous history teacher Tom Kruger spearheaded the trip with 60 seniors. We made the trek in two busses, each carrying thirty or more people almost nonstop. Although it was a long trip, I personally feel this was one of the most memorable highlights of our senior year.

Social media has become a staple in most people’s lives, and I love that I can keep in touch with people that I would have otherwise not spoken to on a day-to-day basis. Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and many others have provided that long lasting communication. Our version of social media back in the day was passing notes in school, cruising main, or some of us were lucky enough to have a teen line. Most often we had to leave our homes to see what was going on. In these unsettling times on

a personal, local and global stage, I have learned to hold onto those who hold a special place in my life. Back in high school, we had a perceivably safe environment to explore our lives and discover who we might want to grow up to be. In the time since, things have changed drastically and may not have turned out the way that we had hoped and dreamed; but we can still hold onto those memories and relive some of them by coming together once again.