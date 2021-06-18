Lexington High School Class of 1961

Take the Platte River Bridge – for most of our growing-up years the one bridge over our one river was a one-way bridge. Drivers had to slow to a stop to allow on-coming traffic to pass. It was an act of courtesy, by which every man and his mule had to abide. Some say our one-way bridge came with a life lesson we still carry with us. You know the one; Slow down and be courteous if you ever expect to amount to anything. But that’s the advantage of coming from a place of small numbers.

Ever wondered how many of us use 1961 as the foundation digits for on-line passwords? Please, know that 61NakedMinuteMen is already taken. Sixty-one began a brand-new decade. We graduated, hugged, smiled and scattered in 102 separate directions. No matter which way we went, we were all aware it was a confusing time of transition. Ours made sense. Others didn’t. The Vietnam War began in ’61. So did the Peace Corp. We took it all in stride because we came from a place favorably sprinkled with small numbers. We had two theaters, one Union soldier standing in front of the courthouse, two drug stores, two banks, two bakeries, one dime store, five churches, three taverns, one jail, one county fair, two barber shops, and one Platte River bridge. We had one coach, one band leader, one band, and one football team and one very wise English teacher. We were fortunate. We were surrounded with very manageable numbers that helped us understand the world and gave us a wonderful sense of belonging. Oh, we still had plenty to learn as we walked across the grand, old stage of the old high school building (we were the last class to make that trip). Of course, we wore our rented caps and gowns only once. But the bedrock values acquired while attending LHS are still worn proudly.