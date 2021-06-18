Lexington High School Class of 1961

About five thousand people lived in Lexington in 1961. One-hundred-two fresh, eager souls graduated from Lexington High School that year. In the greater scheme of things, those are very small numbers. But there’s no question, small numbers have worked to our advantage.
Take the Platte River Bridge – for most of our growing-up years the one bridge over our one river was a one-way bridge. Drivers had to slow to a stop to allow on-coming traffic to pass. It was an act of courtesy, by which every man and his mule had to abide. Some say our one-way bridge came with a life lesson we still carry with us. You know the one; Slow down and be courteous if you ever expect to amount to anything. But that’s the advantage of coming from a place of small numbers.
It’s tough to generalize about what’s lurking in the memory banks of 1961 graduates. What’s emblazoned in Gene’s cranium, Jeanene can’t remember at all. A victory for David remains a big yawn for Marilyn. Sherry’s favorite class was Kathy’s biggest dread. Still, if you graduated from Lexington High School in 1961, there’s much common ground – some mar
velous, some sobering.
Ever wondered how many of us use 1961 as the foundation digits for on-line passwords? Please, know that 61NakedMinuteMen is already taken. Sixty-one began a brand-new decade. We graduated, hugged, smiled and scattered in 102 separate directions. No matter which way we went, we were all aware it was a confusing time of transition. Ours made sense. Others didn’t. The Vietnam War began in ’61. So did the Peace Corp. We took it all in stride because we came from a place favorably sprinkled with small numbers. We had two theaters, one Union soldier standing in front of the courthouse, two drug stores, two banks, two bakeries, one dime store, five churches, three taverns, one jail, one county fair, two barber shops, and one Platte River bridge. We had one coach, one band leader, one band, and one football team and one very wise English teacher. We were fortunate. We were surrounded with very manageable numbers that helped us understand the world and gave us a wonderful sense of belonging. Oh, we still had plenty to learn as we walked across the grand, old stage of the old high school building (we were the last class to make that trip). Of course, we wore our rented caps and gowns only once. But the bedrock values acquired while attending LHS are still worn proudly.
Some numbers are fleeting, others are indelible. Take football. Our senior year we beat Cozad 14 to zip (is zip a number?). And we were 27-point underdogs. Basketball, same thing. Lex 60. Cozad 54. It was on their home court. How about track and field, where small numbers count for everything. The best athlete in our class, Dick Peterson, won Gold in the 120 yard, high-hurdles at the Nebraska State Track Meet with a record-tying time of 14.6 seconds. Rain soaked the track. When Pete placed his feet in the blocks and leaned forward into his starting position, pooled water came up to his wrist. He ran wet and fast. He not only tied the state record – he beat a worthy, but slightly slower, competitor named Gale Sayers.
Academically, our numbers held their own too. James Zimmerman won the 1961 Regents scholarship and we had 21 alternate winners – the most in LHS history. Our Standard Vocabulary Test results were no exception. Fifty of us ranked above average. Ten of us were in the top ten.
So, what did we do with all that talent? We went to work. We farmed, we doctored, we nursed, we taught, we sold, we banked, we railroaded, we built, we wrote, we soldiered, we coached, we landscaped, we park rangered, and in our spare time we raised families and tried to instill our small-number values into a new generation.
Small numbers are special. But darn it, some just refuse to stay small. Many of our classmates are no longer with us. Ten years ago, seventeen were gone. Today, that number stands at thirty-three. That’s a big number. Within it rests our audacious hope that the mountains they climbed were ascended with passion and descended with joy. It’s a number replete with honor, affection and reflection. Maybe, we should hold it in our warm hands and mold it into a crystal ball, climb high atop the old High School, and hold it boldly into the sunshine – and then shift it just a little to allow the light to strike it in a slightly different way. That new perspective might reduce our loneliness and acknowledge our good fortune for having shared some the best times of our lives with our friends in a place of small numbers.