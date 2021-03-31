Lexington High School band storage room suffers $10,000 in water damage due to broken roof drain

LEXINGTON — The Lexington High School band was displaced for five days after water damage occurred in the band’s storage room.

Bo Berry, Lexington Public Schools Director of Buildings, Grounds and Transportation, said the damage occurred after 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 13 when a six inch roof drain broke apart along the roof line and allowed rain water to enter the building.

Berry said the water damage was, “extensive.”

The damage was discovered on Monday, March 15, Berry said, the high school band was unable to practice while the area was cleaned up and repaired.

ServiceMaster removed around 350 gallons of water from the room. Dehumidifiers and 24 fans were brought in to dry out the area. Berry also said dry wall was cut out and replaced and cabinets were removed and cleaned.

There were also a number of instrument cases that were damaged and will need to be replaced.

By Friday, March 19, Berry said they were satisfied with their dehumidification process after taking moisture measurements.

The band was able to return to the room on Monday, March 21, Berry said.

The overall cost of damage and repair totaled around $10,000.