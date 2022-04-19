Lexington High School art students, alumnus Craig Pursley, create new Minuteman Mural

LEXINGTON — Lexington High School art students and alumnus Craig Pursley have created a new Minutemen mural that is now on display in the front commons area of the high school.

The mural was unveiled to the public on Thursday, April 14, after a steady stream of work by the LHS art teacher Cole Brockmoller’s students and Pursley.

Pursely, a 1972 LHS graduate, painted the patriotic mural that currently adorns the high school lunchroom during his junior and senior years of school.

“In high school I offered to paint a mural eight feet high by 24 feet long. With several breaks along the way, it was finished a year and a half later. I'm proud to say it is still displayed at the high school in Lexington,” Pursely states on his website.

Pursely said with a smile that the budget for the first mural was $125; he said the new one exceeded that by, “a little bit.”

Brockmoller said the idea for a new mural started four years ago when Pursely approached the high school principal at the time, Kyle Hoehner, about the idea as the 50th anniversary of the first mural’s painting was approaching in 2022.

Brockmoller said the COVID-19 pandemic put the project on ice for a time and the idea for the project wasn’t forgotten, he said Pursely reached out recently and said he was still on board for a new mural project.

The project would involve the LHS art students painting 180 different tiles that, when laid out, would create an image.

The image would come from a painting Pursely did years ago of a Revolutionary War reenactor who was dressed up as minuteman.

Minutemen were civilian colonists who independently formed militia companies self-trained in weaponry, tactics, and military strategies, comprising the American colonial partisan militia during the American Revolutionary War. They were known for being ready at a minute's notice, hence the name.

The minutemen were among the first to fight in the American Revolution.

Pursely said he had long thought about creating a larger mural of the painting and that the idea preceded the births of the students who worked on the project with him.

Brockmoller said the students at first didn’t seem to quite grasp the concept as they painted the individual panels that didn’t seem to show much. Each student worked on at least two panels, others painted up to four.

However, when Pursely arrived and began helping to lay out the panels and the greater image began to take shape, the student’s excitement began to grow.

Pursely said one thing about the mural that he likes is at a distance, the whole image seems as one, but standing closer, the nuance and small differences in each panel help create an impressionist feel that comes from each student who worked on it.

The mural itself is eight feet by ten feet.

Of the students themselves, Pursely said, he taught for seven years after college and he said these were some of the quietest classes he had ever seen. “These kinds of kids are why you teach,” Pursely said.

Pursely said he had worked on similar mural projects with his classes, but said of all of them, “this is the best one.”

“I am so proud of what they did and you are going to be proud of what they did,” Pursely said.