Lexington High School announces new head volleyball coach

LEXINGTON —Coach Allie Prososki will be the new Head Coach for the Lexington Minutemaid Volleyball program.

Coach Prososki graduated from Kearney Catholic High School in 2015. Her academic and athletic career at Kearney Catholic was extraordinary, as she participated in volleyball, basketball, and soccer all four years. With Prososki as a leader, the Stars finished as state runners up in 2011, and won the Class C-1 State Championship in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

In basketball, she led KC to state her sophomore, junior, and senior years, finishing as C-1 State Runner Up in two of those years. Allie then attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney, playing both basketball and soccer as a freshman for the Lopers. After her freshman year, Allie focused on Soccer. Allie was an outstanding goalie for the Loper Women's soccer team, earning MIAA 2nd Team All Conference honors, as well as serving as Team Captain her senior year.

Coach Prososki earned a Bachelor's degree in education in 2020, and began her career teaching math and working as an assistant coach in volleyball, basketball, and soccer for Lexington High School.

“We are pleased that our volleyball program will build on the solid progress that was established by Coach Hammond, her staff, and players, and fully expect Coach Prososki to excel as our new leader. Her competitiveness, passion, and ability to build relationships has stood out throughout her career as a player, and now as a coach. It is clear that Coach Prososki will instill confidence in the girls on the court, as well as serving as an outstanding mentor off the court,” said Lexington Athletic Director Phil Truax.

Allie is the daughter of Karen, and the late Bob Prososki.

Allie will be replacing Samantha Hammond, who has taken a position at UNK as an assistant volleyball coach under Rick Squires.