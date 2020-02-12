Lexington High School alumni speak to current students about their time at LHS

LEXINGTON — Some had only been gone for a couple years, others shorter still, one was a police officer, several were teachers, two of them work at a hospital, another works for the City of Lexington.
Yet the group of 12 people standing in the commons all had one thing in common, they were all graduates of Lexington High School. On Friday, Feb. 7 they had returned to their old stomping grounds to speak to the students about their time at LHS and how it shaped them to the people they are today.
The event was part of the monthly team events for the Destination Graduation academic teams, a program focused on helping students reach the goal of graduating from high school. The students are split up into 12 different teams and all hold each other accountable to reach the point where they can turn the tassel.
The 12 alumni asked to speak were Jake Saulsbury, Cecelia Nunez, Skyler Roemmich, Blanca Ostorga, Luis Nunez, Daniel Arias, Torri McCracken, Mitch Fagot, Curtis Roemmich, Cecelia Perales, Zach Jones and Jake Harvey.
Before they got to their speaking assignments, the 12 were photographed by journalism students who asked them several questions, like what it means to be an LHS alumni, describe LHS in one word and for those who were teachers, why did they teach in Lexington.
The group then split up to speak to the 12 different teams. Each spoke to the students about their experience at LHS and how it influenced them, as well as their career.
Perhaps it’s telling, of the 12, seven of the alumni are now teachers in the LPS system, and the others work in Lexington for businesses, or for the city itself.
Each speaker spoke about their time at LHS, what they remembered and how it impacted them.
McCracken told how she was a 2005 graduate, Arias told the students about the most intense teacher he ever had class with.
Jones told the students it was easy for him to return to LHS as a teacher. He said Lexington has a bad reputation which is not warranted and students here are actually more respectful. Harvey also spoke of returning to Lexington, once an alumni and now a teacher.
A common thread among the speakers was a feeling Lexington was special and their time here had impacted them in a positive way, enough they wanted to come back and be a part of it themselves.
