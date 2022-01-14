Lexington High School 2020-2021 Yearbook receives recognition, awards at both state and national level

LEXINGTON — “At Any Minute, We Got This,” is emblazoned on the front of the 2020-2021 Lexington High School Yearbook, now the student produced work can be adorned with recognition and awards from both the state and national level.

The 128 page, 95th edition of the LHS yearbook captured a school year that was unlike any other students have been through in the past 102 years. It was a year effected by a viral pandemic, questions and debate swirled as students prepared to return to in-person learning, having the spring semester of 2019 cut short.

“The one thing we could count on this year was change. From a mask mandate, to dry hands because of sanitizer, this year is one no one could have ever imagined. Even with the new mandates and restrictions, students were still eager to move forward,” the yearbook staff wrote.

The students did not know at first if they were even going to be in school or learning remotely.