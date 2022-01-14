Lexington High School 2020-2021 Yearbook receives recognition, awards at both state and national level

LEXINGTON — “At Any Minute, We Got This,” is emblazoned on the front of the 2020-2021 Lexington High School Yearbook, now the student produced work can be adorned with recognition and awards from both the state and national level.
The 128 page, 95th edition of the LHS yearbook captured a school year that was unlike any other students have been through in the past 102 years. It was a year effected by a viral pandemic, questions and debate swirled as students prepared to return to in-person learning, having the spring semester of 2019 cut short.
“The one thing we could count on this year was change. From a mask mandate, to dry hands because of sanitizer, this year is one no one could have ever imagined. Even with the new mandates and restrictions, students were still eager to move forward,” the yearbook staff wrote.
The students did not know at first if they were even going to be in school or learning remotely.
“During the last spring break, students were on the edge of their seats waiting to find out whether they were coming back to school or not. When students were informed that they would be making a comeback, there were some mixed emotions. Some were excited to be able to return to school and others would have preferred the safety and comfort of staying at home,” the yearbook stated.
“Whether or not we should go online was an intense debate discussed by our superintendent, principals and main district offices. Many people believed going online would be a better decision, but we knew we were capable of coming back,” according to the yearbook staff.
The yearbook captured moments from the unprecedented year, faces covered in masks, traditional events changed by restrictions on numbers and social distancing; they even recorded student’s reactions to outside events, such as an October hay bale fire threatening the northern edge of town.
LHS Journalism teacher Erika Brockmoller said she wanted her students when writing to focus on creating engaging stories that were grammatically correct, that they cite their sources and to recognize bias, in other words, sound journalism.
The work 26 students put in not only created an engaging record of an unparalleled school year, their effort earned awards and recognition at both the state and national level.
At the Nebraska High School Activities Association State Journalism Championships, the yearbook staff had eight state medalists and two state champions. Morgan Smith, 2021 graduate, was a champion in Sports Action photography and Liah Haines, senior, was a champion in yearbook theme copy writing.
This fall at the Nebraska High School Press Association’s (NHSPA) fall convention the yearbook won the, Cornhusker award, the highest award for the Nebraska scholastic journalism through the organization and received golden kernels in coverage and photography.
By winning the Cornhusker award from the NHSPA, it entered the yearbook into the National Scholastic Press Association’s (NSPA) Best in Show contest where the book took third place in the nation for the 144-264 page category.
Brockmoller said this is a major accomplishment considering Lexington’s yearbook competed with only 128 pages.
Through the NSPA critique service, the book earned the highest honor, the All-American rating. The yearbook scored 469 points out of 500 and earned four marks of distinction.
The critique service goes over the yearbooks with a proverbial fine tooth comb and to earn the All-American rating, as well as four marks of distinction, after being under that type of scrutiny, Brockmoller said was amazing.
In December 2021, the staff was notified by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA) that they have been recognized as a crown finalist. The Crown Awards are the highest recognition given by the CSPA to a student print or digital medium in overall excellence.
Brockmoller said they will learn in March if they are a silver or gold crown award. She noted the Crown Awards, “were not on our radar,” as it is a more traditional contest and the LHS yearbook tries unique and different types of layouts and designs. To earn a Crown Award was a surprise, she said.
For the yearbook to earn awards at this level, Brockmoller said the feeling was, “overwhelming.”
She knew the yearbook was something special when she started showing pages to people who worked for their publisher and they immediately encouraged Lexington to submit the book for national awards.
One thing Brockmoller said she had the students focus on was writing stories that could only be used this year, not a generic story that can be swapped out between books. It seemed like the 2020-2021 school year with its ups and downs aided the students in that effort.
One of the unique parts of the book was that the orange script in the headlines was not a pre-made font, but created by Liah Haines by handwriting a script using an app for the purpose, Brockmoller said.
Another thing the yearbook staff is purposeful about is making sure every student in the high school is in the book three times, using their school photo, additional picture or quote.
Brockmoller said this yearbook has a strong meaning for the students who were working on it and she always hopes they are recognized for their work. She said she is, “so proud,” of all of the students.
“When students and staff returned to school in August, change seemed inevitable. With the guidelines and restrictions constantly changing, everyone was aware that things could change at any minute. However, we took the opportunity to rise to the challenge,” wrote Editor-in-chief Liah Haines in the book, “I think the yearbook staff conquered the challenges of this year and truly embraced our theme, we got this.”
“I hope that when people look back at this book with their friends, families, children or grandchildren, they see the highlights of the year,” Haines wrote, “2020 and 2021 were some of the toughest years that any of us have faced but we came together as a school and community. That is the true story of the year. Together, we did it.”
The 2020-2021 yearbook staff consisted of Vanessa Cardiel-Diaz, Karely Perez, Liah Haines, Amberly Villalon, Miranda Gomez, Vicca Texoco, Jayda Ehlers, Alexsandra Guevara-Andrade, Kyleigh Southpmany, Selin Avalos-Rodriguez, Karla Alvarado-Lopez, Esmeralda Ramirez-Lemus, Melany Alvarez-Rivas, Addison Sund, Amaya Stewart, Kayden West, Morgan Smith, Henry Goodwin, Reese Kuecker, Tzintly Angulo, Yasmin Gallegos-Carranza, Maria Herrera-Mendez, Estevan Quintero, Priscila Castaneda, Laura Alfaro-Garcia, Erika Arteaga and Sarah Treffer.
After thanking the administration and high school staff for their support, the yearbook staff thanked Brockmoller saying, “We are the luckiest staff to have someone so dedicated to our program and everyone who is a part of it. Your passion for our publication, unmatched work ethic and ability to always lighten the mood are just a few of the qualities that make you such an awesome person and advisor.”
Brockmoller said next year the yearbook will grow to 144 pages and meet the minimum amount of pages for most award categories. The extra pages will also allow the yearbook to include more coverage of junior varsity events and give more chances to feature students in the book.
