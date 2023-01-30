 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lexington Head Start is taking applications for upcoming school year

  • 0
020123-lex-news-headstart1.jpg

Head Start enhances children’s physical, social, emotional and intellectual development while helping parents with the goal of achieving self sufficiency through the family partnership and goal setting process.

 Clipper-Herald file photo

LEXINGTON — Head Start, a program of Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska (Mid), provides comprehensive services to children and families. Lexington Head Start is now taking applications for the 2023-2024 year

The objective of the Head Start program is to enhance the cognitive, social and emotional development of income eligible children through the provision of comprehensive health, educational, nutritional, social and other services, involve parents in their children’s learning and to help parents make progress toward their educational, literacy and employment goals.

Head Start enhances children’s physical, social, emotional and intellectual development while helping parents with the goal of achieving self sufficiency through the family partnership and goal setting process.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Head Start creates an environment that builds upon and responds to the unique strengths and needs of each child and family, including: high quality early education at monthly family connection activities; home visits; on-going parenting enhancement services; comprehensive health services; nutrition; and ongoing support to parents through case management and peer support groups.

People are also reading…

If you have a preschool child, age 3 or 4, please contact Christina, Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska Lexington Head Start, at the following address or phone number:

931 ½ West 7th Street. Lexington, NE 68850, (308) 324-5282

For more information see www.communityactionmidne.com for all Mid Head Start and Early Head Start center contact information.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts weigh in on whether a fungal pandemic like in the ‘The Last of Us’ is possible