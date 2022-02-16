Lexington Grand Generation Center hosts Cake Decorating Day

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Grand Generation Center hosted its annual Cake Decorating Day last week and a silent auction was held to benefit the GGC support fund.

GGC visitors and city staff got a chance to show off their confectionery and decorating skills during Thursday afternoon. They had their choice of white or chocolate cake that were round, square or heart shaped in honor of Valentine’s Day.

A silent auction was held on Friday, Feb. 11 with the cakes going to the highest bidder; funds raised from the event go into the GGC Support fund.