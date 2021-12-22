Lexington Girls Wrestling team places second in Pierce Invite

PIERCE — Despite their charter bus burning in the background, the Lexington Girls Wrestling team came together and placed second at the Pierce Invite on Saturday, Dec. 18.
“Even though we had a rough start - Our girls did a great job staying focused on the task at hand and battled back for 2nd place as a team,” said Lexington Girls Head Wrestling Coach Arturo Banderas.
“Our girls are tough and they put that on display on Saturday. It was a long day for all of us, but we came together as a team and put our best foot forward. Everyone was on the same page and that was to finish what we started,” Banderas said.
Speaking to the bus fire, Banderas said, “I just want to thank the Pierce wrestling parents, coaching staff, teaching staff, and fire department for their hospitality, generosity, and money/clothes donations. The wrestling community came out in full force to make sure we were taken care of and I can’t begin to express how thankful I am.”
Team Results
- Pierce Girls - 113.0
- Lexington Girls - 91.5
- Omaha Westside Girls - 60.0
- Omaha Burke Girls - 49.0
- Stanton Girls - 43.0
- Boone Central Girls - 40.0
- Battle Creek Girls - 38.5
- Crofton Girls - 32.0
- Norfolk Catholic Girls - 18.0
- Wayne Girls - 16.0
Individual Results
G100
- 1st Place - Josalyn Hernandez-DeLeon of Lexington Girls
- 4th Place - Rose Pearsall of Lexington Girls
G107
- 1st Place - Fransisca Walsh of Lexington Girls
G114
- 4th Place - Sandra Velasquez of Lexington Girls
G120
- 2nd Place - Kytzia Hernandez of Lexington Girls
G126
- 6th Place - Angelica Velasquez of Lexington Girls
G132
- 6th Place - Jennifer Najera-Gonzalez of Lexington Girls
G138
- 3rd Place - Andrea Melendez of Lexington Girls
- 5th Place - Yesenia Munoz of Lexington Girls
G152
- 3rd Place - Kaylee Gomez of Lexington Girls
G165
- 3rd Place - Elsa Garcia of Lexington Girls