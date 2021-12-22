Lexington Girls Wrestling team places second in Pierce Invite

PIERCE — Despite their charter bus burning in the background, the Lexington Girls Wrestling team came together and placed second at the Pierce Invite on Saturday, Dec. 18.

“Even though we had a rough start - Our girls did a great job staying focused on the task at hand and battled back for 2nd place as a team,” said Lexington Girls Head Wrestling Coach Arturo Banderas.

“Our girls are tough and they put that on display on Saturday. It was a long day for all of us, but we came together as a team and put our best foot forward. Everyone was on the same page and that was to finish what we started,” Banderas said.

Speaking to the bus fire, Banderas said, “I just want to thank the Pierce wrestling parents, coaching staff, teaching staff, and fire department for their hospitality, generosity, and money/clothes donations. The wrestling community came out in full force to make sure we were taken care of and I can’t begin to express how thankful I am.”

Team Results